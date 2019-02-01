MSP arrest Annapolis men after traffic stop

An attempted traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest of two people suspected of stealing a vehicle in Anne Arundel County.

The suspects, Sura Gabriel Sohna, 19, and Rashidd Ronald Keene, 20, both of Annapolis, are charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and providing false identification. The pair were taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing. A third unknown suspect is still at large.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper from the Glen Burnie Barrack attempted to stop a white Mazda being driven by Keene who witnessed multiple traffic violations shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Old Stage Road and Hiddenbrook Drive in Glen Burnie, Md. As the trooper attempted to conduct the traffic stop, the vehicle – which was reported stolen in Anne Arundel County – sped off and attempted to elude police.

The trooper continued to pursue the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the area of Faywood Court and Faywood Avenue in Glen Burnie, Md. As the suspect vehicle came to a stop, three males were observed fleeing from the scene. As the suspects ran from the scene, the vehicle continued to roll uncontrolled and ultimately struck two unoccupied vehicles.

According to investigators, Anne Arundel County police arrived on the scene and assisted with a K-9 track of the suspects. The K-9 track led troopers to a marsh area near the intersection of Rt. 10 and Mountain Road. While units were in the area, Sohna and Keene were seen running from the marsh.

Troopers and Anne Arundel County police officers were able to successfully locate and arrest Sohna and Keene. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sohna has outstanding warrants against him, including for burglary, first-degree theft, and malicious destruction of property and unlawful use of credit cards.

