Monsignor Slade dedicates new Discovery Zone

Monsignor Slade Catholic School (Slade) is uniquely poised to provide even its youngest students foundational opportunities which will ignite a love of learning and a desire to seek knowledge through exploration of their environment. Slade recently dedicated The Discovery Zone, an interactive and exploratory classroom, where students can nurture their inquisitiveness.

In the Discovery Zone, Pre-K4 – 1st grade students can explore, wonder, imagine, and create using their senses. This unique space encourages students to uncover fascinating and fun science, math, music, and art information. Technological enrichment is achieved through coding and constructing simple machines. There is no limit to where their curiosity will lead them.

The Discovery Zone provides:

Experiential and diverse learning opportunities

Exciting centers where students engage with dynamic content

Opportunities to exercise sensory skills, fine motor skills, and hand-eye coordination through music, art, reading, science, technology and engineering

Children to the ability to learn in a way valuable to them

The team instrumental in bringing the concept to fruition includes: Mrs. Alexa Cox, Principal; Mrs. Loretta Federline, Resource Teacher; Mrs. Karin Abbott, Arts Integration Specialist; Mrs. Kathleen Oleszczuk, STEM Specialist; Mr. Joseph Oleszczuk, Director of Educational Technology in the Archdiocese of Baltimore; and the Archdiocese of Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools.

Principal Cox recognized the team’s efforts saying, “We are so thankful to those who were integral to the creative process and planning which made this interactive learning space possible; we look forward to celebrating all the potential discoveries our students will make within these four walls.”

Delegate Mark Chang and Chancellor of Education Mr. James Sellinger were also in attendance. After Delegate Chang and Mrs. Cox cut the ribbon, Fr. Brian Rafferty blessed the room and all those who will use it.

Delegate Chang recognized Slade as a leader in private education in northern Anne Arundel County and an asset to the area’s educational community. He commended the prudence of Slade’s development of an environment where even the youngest students can begin to develop the skills essential for productivity and success in their generation’s workforce. He presented Cox with an official citation from the Maryland General Assembly recognizing the grand opening and dedication of The Discovery Zone.

