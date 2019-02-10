Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Lorrie Morgan, Richard Thompson under the lights at Rams Head On Stage

| February 10, 2019

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Vivian Ross & The Grainger Brothers present

THE 4 QUEENS: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Donna Summers & Tina Turner

Friday, March 15

8pm | $30

 

We Three: The Lifeline Tour

Saturday, March 16

8pm | $25

*ON SALE FRIDAY, 2/8 @ 10am

 

Haley Reinhart

Sunday, April 7

8pm | $39.50

 

Scary Pockets

Tuesday, April 9

8pm | $23.50

 

The Clarks

Friday, May 10

8:30pm | $24.50

 

Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

Monday, May 13

8pm | $95

 

Lorrie Morgan

Wednesday, June 12

8pm | $49.50

*All Inclusive Experience Packages Available

 

Anna Nalick

Sunday, June 16

8pm| $25

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

02/10 Valerie June w. Thad Cockrell

02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour at Maryland Hall

02/12 Walter Trout

02/13 The 5th Dimension

02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips

02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper

02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee

02/17 Rahsaan Patterson

02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour

02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau (Cotton Jones)

02/21 Rachael & Vilray w. Taylor Ashton

02/22 James McMurtry w. Bonnie Whitmore

02/23 David Bromberg Quintet w. Jordan Tice

02/24 Corey Smith

02/25 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola

02/26 The High Kings

02/27 “Hit Me 90s One More Time” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

02/28 Amy Grant

03/01 Jon Cleary Trio

03/02 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee

03/02 Kasim Sulton’s Utopia

03/03 Gaby Moreno

03/04 Tab Benoit

03/05 MARDI GRAS! A Night of Traditional New Orleans Jazz in Memory of Dr. Rick Hochman

The Naptown Brass Band

03/06 Rams Head Presents George Winston at Francis Scott Key Auditorium (St. John’s College)

03/06 Christopher Cross: Take Me As I Am Tour 2019

03/07 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

03/08 Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young

03/09 Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL

03/10 Joey Harkum Band

03/11 Robert Cray Band

03/12 We Banjo 3

03/13 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana

03/14 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

03/15 Vivian Ross & The Grainger Brothers present THE 4 QUEENS: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Donna Summers & Tina Turner

03/16 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag Brunch

03/16 We Three: The Lifeline Tour

03/17 Blue Miracle’s St. Paddy’s Day Bash *Dance Floor

03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & CSNY Inspired Originals

03/20 Reckless Kelly w. Scott Kurt

03/22 Rubix Kube 80s Tribute *Dance Floor

03/23 Delbert McClinton

03/24 The Rippingtons feat. Russ Freeman

03/27 Jake E. Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel

03/29 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

03/30 Jackson Dean w. Ashley Gaines

03/31 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration featuring special guests, Laura Byrne, Paul Oorts & Karen Ashbrook, Jimmy Eagan, Seth Kibel, Josh Dukes and more (rescheduled from 1/13/19)

 

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

