Lorrie Morgan, Richard Thompson under the lights at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Vivian Ross & The Grainger Brothers present
THE 4 QUEENS: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Donna Summers & Tina Turner
Friday, March 15
8pm | $30
We Three: The Lifeline Tour
Saturday, March 16
8pm | $25
*ON SALE FRIDAY, 2/8 @ 10am
Haley Reinhart
Sunday, April 7
8pm | $39.50
Scary Pockets
Tuesday, April 9
8pm | $23.50
The Clarks
Friday, May 10
8:30pm | $24.50
Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
Monday, May 13
8pm | $95
Lorrie Morgan
Wednesday, June 12
8pm | $49.50
*All Inclusive Experience Packages Available
Anna Nalick
Sunday, June 16
8pm| $25
UPCOMING SHOWS:
02/10 Valerie June w. Thad Cockrell
02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour at Maryland Hall
02/12 Walter Trout
02/13 The 5th Dimension
02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips
02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper
02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee
02/17 Rahsaan Patterson
02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour
02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau (Cotton Jones)
02/21 Rachael & Vilray w. Taylor Ashton
02/22 James McMurtry w. Bonnie Whitmore
02/23 David Bromberg Quintet w. Jordan Tice
02/24 Corey Smith
02/25 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola
02/26 The High Kings
02/27 “Hit Me 90s One More Time” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
02/28 Amy Grant
03/01 Jon Cleary Trio
03/02 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee
03/02 Kasim Sulton’s Utopia
03/03 Gaby Moreno
03/04 Tab Benoit
03/05 MARDI GRAS! A Night of Traditional New Orleans Jazz in Memory of Dr. Rick Hochman
The Naptown Brass Band
03/06 Rams Head Presents George Winston at Francis Scott Key Auditorium (St. John’s College)
03/06 Christopher Cross: Take Me As I Am Tour 2019
03/07 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
03/08 Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young
03/09 Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL
03/10 Joey Harkum Band
03/11 Robert Cray Band
03/12 We Banjo 3
03/13 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana
03/14 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
03/15 Vivian Ross & The Grainger Brothers present THE 4 QUEENS: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Donna Summers & Tina Turner
03/16 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag Brunch
03/16 We Three: The Lifeline Tour
03/17 Blue Miracle’s St. Paddy’s Day Bash *Dance Floor
03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & CSNY Inspired Originals
03/20 Reckless Kelly w. Scott Kurt
03/22 Rubix Kube 80s Tribute *Dance Floor
03/23 Delbert McClinton
03/24 The Rippingtons feat. Russ Freeman
03/27 Jake E. Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel
03/29 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
03/30 Jackson Dean w. Ashley Gaines
03/31 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration featuring special guests, Laura Byrne, Paul Oorts & Karen Ashbrook, Jimmy Eagan, Seth Kibel, Josh Dukes and more (rescheduled from 1/13/19)
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
