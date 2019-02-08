Johns Hopkins Opens Direct Primary Care

Johns Hopkins has opened a new practice based on Evolve Medical’s Direct Primary Care model.

Direct Primary Care (DPC) is a rapidly growing movement, started by regular people who were fed up with not being able to talk to their doctor when they needed him or her, waiting for ever to be seen and feeling like they were just a number in a factory line.

Dr. Michael Freedman, who founded Evolve in 2013 said, “We are so excited to see one of the nation’s leading universities recognizing the ground-breaking benefit of DPC.

“People really deserve better — and less expensive–care and we are thrilled to seeing established institutions joining us in this fight.”

Johns Hopkins Direct Primary Care

According to Hopkins, “Direct Primary Care offers longer in-person appointment times, same-day appointments and extended office hours. Members can also connect with a Direct Primary Care provider through video visits, virtual consultations” as well as email and phone.

The Hopkins DPC clinic opened January 1, 2019 and is located in Howard County. Currently, only employees of the Johns Hopkins Health System will have access.

What Is Direct Primary Care?

DPC is an entirely new approach to primary care and many experts feel it is the best way to fix America’s broken health system.

Dr. Freedman states, “If you can’t see or talk to your doctor, when you need him or her, what is the purpose?! The whole system really breaks down when you don’t have someone to guide you when you need it.”

DPC allows busy people to access their providers by phone, email, text or virtual visits. If an in-person visit is needed, people have options with extended office hours and minimal wait times.

Happier Patients & Lower Costs

Direct Primary Care lowers health costs for most people by offering steep discounts on medications, radiology and lab testing. In fact, savings can be more than 90% less than what you’d pay even going through insurance.

Smart, progressive businesses and insurance brokers are already signing up employees because they can provide an amazing benefit/perk while, at the same time, lowering their health insurance premium by 15% or more. Those same business have also reduced workman’s comp claims, absentee rates and show improved employee retention.

Some DPC offices also have medications available on-site to save additional time. At Evolve, for example, nearly all antibiotics are completely free when you need them.

“Primary Care needs to be fast & easy, and modern, like the rest of the world. Texts, emails, instant on-line chat–whatever makes it easier for people to get the care they need,” adds Dr. Freedman.

Why DPC Works

Doctors are always so rushed. As a result, they end referring more patients to specialists mainly because they don’t have time to address the issues.

As a result, people have to take off more time, sit in waiting rooms and end up with more tests from the specialists when all they may have needed was 3-5 more minutes of their doctor’s time.

Direct Primary Care decreases all the following: 35% fewer hospitalizations

65% fewer ER visits

66% fewer specialist visits

82% fewer surgeries -Source: British Medical Journal , 2013

Maryland’s First Direct Primary Care: Evolve

Evolve Direct Primary Care opened in 2014. Located in Annapolis, Maryland, Evolve has helped pioneer the DPC model.

Dr. Freedman, who founded Evolve, has helped lead the nation with his involvement on the steering committee for the Direct Primary Care Coalition located in Washington DC.

People in Anne Arundel county apparently are thrilled with Evolve Direct Primary Care’s membership model.

A quick review of the Yelp, Google and Facebook reviews show that people love Evolve. “It’s affordable for anyone,” according to J.M., a long-time patient at Evolve. “I have insurance but even after the monthly membership I still save every year.”

For more information about Evolve Direct Primary Care, click here.

Same day scheduling with Evolve is available here on-line or call 844-322-4222. Or email them at [email protected].

For more information about Johns Hopkins new Direct Primary Care clinic, click here!

