Information session for students wishing to run for AACPS Board of Education

High school juniors in good academic standing can get more information on becoming the 2019-2020 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County during an Information Night scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Severna Park High School.

Anne Arundel County’s student member on the Board of Education is the only one in the nation on a local board who has full voting rights. The nomination process for the 2019-2020 seat opens on February 6 and ends at 4 p.m. on March 1. No nomination forms will be accepted after 4 p.m. on March 1.

The following are other key dates in the process:

February 13: The first of two Campaign Clinics designed to help students prepare for elections for SMOB, Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) officers, class officers, and student council officers. This session focuses on platform development. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at Arundel High School, located at 1001 Annapolis Road in Gambrills.

February 27: The second of two Campaign Clinics, focusing on campaign strategy. This session begins at 6:30 p.m. at Old Mill High School, located at 600 Patriot Lane in Millersville.

March 1: Nomination period closes at 4 p.m. All nomination forms must be submitted to the AACPS Office of Student Leadership by this time.

March 7: Application packets due to the Office of Student Leadership by 4 p.m. All essays, letters of recommendation, and resumes must be submitted by email to [email protected] .

. March 18: Applicant interviews; selection of three finalists

April 4: CRASC will hold a debate between the three finalists to be televised live on AACPS-TV and Livestreamed on the Internet. The debate, which will be student-moderated, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

April 11: Election of Student Member of the Board

The candidate elected by CRASC will have his or her name forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the appointment.

For SMOB application materials, click here.

