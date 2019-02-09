Hogan shuffles up his staff

Governor Larry Hogan has announced the appointments of Stephen Schatz and Allison Mayer as deputy chiefs of staff. They will be replacing Deputy Chief of Staff Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, who was recently appointed as Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources, and Deputy Chief of Staff Sean Powell, who will join the senior management team at the Maryland Department of Transportation.

“I am incredibly excited to have two highly qualified members of our administration join our team here in the Governor’s Office,” said Governor Hogan. “I know Stephen and Allison will work diligently to serve the people of Maryland.”

“I also know that Sean’s expertise and work ethic will be invaluable at our Department of Transportation, and we wish him the best in this important new endeavor at one of our largest state agencies.”

Allison S. Mayer joined the Hogan administration in July 2015 as managing director of marketing and communications at the Maryland Department of Commerce. Prior to locating in Maryland, she held senior positions at South Carolina’s lead economic development agency and at the Port of Charleston.

“It’s an absolute honor to be joining the governor’s core team in this new role, and to have the opportunity to support Governor Hogan’s vision of prosperity for the state,” said Mayer. “I look forward to continue working with such dedicated and talented colleagues in changing Maryland for the better.”

Stephen Schatz has served the Hogan administration for the past three years at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in both communications and policy capacities. Before joining the administration, he served at the White House and on Capitol Hill, and worked at several national trade associations.

“I am honored to continue my service to the citizens and communities of Maryland and to Governor Hogan as deputy chief of staff,” said Schatz. “I look forward to learning from and listening to our state agencies and departments so we can continue our work to make Maryland a better place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.”

Schatz’s and Mayer’s appointments are effective February 4 and February 13, respectively.

