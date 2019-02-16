Hogan proclaims 2019 the “Year of the Veteran”

Joined last week by more than 100 veterans, Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed 2019 as the Year of the Veteran in Maryland. This yearlong observance raises awareness of the brave service and sacrifice our United States veterans and families have made for Maryland and our country. Following the announcement, which was made on the north steps of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, the veterans joined the governor for a gathering in the Governor’s Reception Room.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that Maryland’s 380,000 veterans are recognized for their service,” said Governor Hogan. “This proclamation is yet another way we can show our gratitude and honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much for Maryland and our nation.”

The governor also announced that he will again introduce legislation during the 2019 legislative session to exempt 100% of military retirement income from state tax. The governor has repeatedly advocated to eliminate state taxes on the retirement income of military retirees.

In addition to raising awareness of our veterans’ service, the proclamation highlights a number of significant 2019 anniversaries. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the first piece of legislation signed into law by Governor Hogan which designated March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day. June 6 marks the 75th anniversary of the World War II Normandy Invasion, officially referred to as D-Day. October 1 marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the first recognized Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day.

The proclamation also provides the opportunity to raise awareness of the work done every day by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs in service to those who have served. Throughout the year, the department will join federal, state, and local partners to celebrate and acknowledge the service of the 380,000 Marylanders who have served in the United States uniformed services.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Governor Hogan for this exciting proclamation announcement,” said Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs George Owings. “Proclaiming 2019 as the Year of the Veteran provides our state a timeless opportunity to honor our veterans for their service and sacrifice to the state and nation.”

Since taking office, the Hogan administration has established a proven track record of accomplishment on behalf of Maryland’s veterans. The administration also eliminated fees associated with veterans’ designation on driver’s licenses, disabled veteran vehicle plate registration, and Maryland state park admission. Additionally, the governor was instrumental in bringing permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Perry Point Medical Center Campus.

Category: Local News, NEWS