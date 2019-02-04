Historic Annapolis hires new VP of Capital Projects

Historic Annapolis (HA) is very pleased to announce that as of January 22, 2019, Michael Day began serving as the organization’s new Senior Vice President of Capital Projects. This hire comes less than a month after Mr. Day retired from his former position at the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) where he served as Deputy Director/Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer and Chief, Office of Preservation Services for more than 33 years.

President and CEO, Robert C. Clark stated, “HA is thrilled to have Michael officially joining our organization. Through his role with MHT he has already been playing a key role in the Brice House restoration and we are very happy to have his continued expertise on this project and others.”

In his new role with HA, Mr. Day will be overseeing major restoration/renovation projects for the organization such as the James Brice House, a multi-million-dollar project that will restore the building back to its original 1774 appearance, the Historic Annapolis Museum located at 99 Main Street that will be undergoing capital repairs to prepare it for the organization’s upcoming exhibit on the history of Annapolis, and the building located at 1 Martin Street that is being renovated to serve as a multi-function education and preservation facility.

Before joining HA, Mr. Day has served in various capacities with the Maryland Historical Trust, including MHT’s first Chief of the Office of Planning and Educational Outreach. His responsibilities over the years have included authoring successful legislation and zoning ordinances at the state and local levels; the administration of historic preservation easements held by MHT; the administration of the capital grants and loan programs; the administration of both state and federal tax credit programs; and the administration of the state’s underwater archeology program. Michael has also served as an Adjunct Professor at Goucher College’s former Historic Preservation Certificate Program and in the Anthropology Department at Washington College. He was a lead member of the team overseeing the stabilization and re-roofing of the Hessian Barracks and the restoration of the Old Senate Chamber at the Maryland State House. Prior to joining MHT, Michael worked at Lee Meyer and Associates, a prominent preservation architectural firm in Savannah, Georgia, assisting with the development and rehabilitation of several historic properties in the Victorian historic district.

