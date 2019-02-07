Health and Fitness Fair at Pip Moyer Rec Center this weekend

The Mayor’s Office of the City of Annapolis in partnership with Chesapeake Children’s Museum, will host a Health and Fitness Fair at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis on Saturday, February 9 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The event is open to youth and adults and will include free screenings and resources from local health and fitness providers. Admission to the Health and Fitness Fair is free.

All youth attendees will receive a free copy of “The Big Smoke” book, a tribute to legendary African American boxer and socialite Jack Johnson. The book, authored by Adrian Matejka, is provided courtesy of The Big Read of Anne Arundel County.

The Pip Moyer Recreation Center is located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. The facility offers a fitness center, youth recreation room, rock climbing wall and regularly scheduled program offerings for youth and adults.

