MD Higher Education Commission
Global Community Citizen course to be a graduation requirement in Anne Arundel public schools

| February 13, 2019
The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has approved changes to a policy that will allow Superintendent George Arlotto’s initiative to make the Global Community Citizenship a graduation requirement for all high school seniors beginning with next year’s freshmen class.

The Global Community Citizenship course is designed to explore the values and diversity of our local, national, and global communities and to foster climates where acceptance and inclusion are norms. It has been implemented at Arundel High School for the last three semesters.

More information about the course and its objectives can be found here.

Students who are currently in eighth grade will be required to take and pass the course in order to graduate.

The Board’s policy revision passed by an 8-0 vote. Board Member Eric Grannon was absent.

Source :

AACPS

