Glen Burnie man gets 20 years for leading fentanyl drug gang

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Vincent Todd Clark, 27, of Glen Burnie, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being the supervisor of a criminal gang responsible for distributing heroin and fentanyl throughout Maryland.

“This is a man who not only supervised the sale of drugs, but was well aware that those drugs were cut with a deadly agent ⎼ fentanyl,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “The sale of heroin and fentanyl has had a devastating impact on countless lives across our county. High level dealers like Mr. Clark deserve to be held accountable.”

The investigation into Vincent Clark began in the fall of 2015, when Maryland State Police became aware that Clark and his associate, Traymont Wiley, were making large monetary transactions at the Maryland Live! Casino, and spending sums of money that were far outside the normal range for individuals without any documented income.

As heroin arrests began to spike, several suspects debriefed for low level narcotics offenses provided information that Wiley and Clark were actively involved in a drug trafficking organization.

The investigation revealed that Wiley was the leader of said organization, and that Clark acted as Wiley’s first lieutenant. Clark was extensively involved in direct sales of heroin and fentanyl, and would also manage the day to day operations of the drug trafficking business. This included checking on the organization’s street level dealers to determine their profits and supply, and reconciling any shortfalls with those dealers.

When the investigation first began, the organization often used taxicabs in and around the Annapolis area. However, they eventually began using rental vehicles on a regular basis. Between September 2017 and June 2018, Clark rented at least 27 vehicles for a total of more than $15,640.

On May 10, 2018, detectives attempted a traffic stop on a rented blue Cadillac XTS. Wiley exited the vehicle and fled from the scene. He was then observed traveling by foot in the direction of his residence. Police recovered Wiley’s photo ID next to the vehicle, and his DNA was found in the interior of the vehicle.

Although he was not apprehended, several witnesses observed Wiley running through an area of shrubbery where detectives later recovered two large clear plastic bags containing approximately 487 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture.

As Wiley fled, Clark attempted to aid him by contacting Anne Arundel County 911 to provide false information regarding a man fleeing from law enforcement in an area away from the direction in which Wiley was running.

On December 19, 2018, Clark pleaded guilty to supervising a criminal gang and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He was sentenced to 40 years suspend all but 20 years of active incarceration, and five years of supervised probation upon release.

Judge William C. Mulford, II presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Steinhardt, Nicolle Norris, and Marot Williamson prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB