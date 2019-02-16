Glen Burnie man charged in overnight fatal accident on Route 32 near Ft. Meade

On February 16, 2019 at approximately 2:00am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to MD 32 East, just east of MD 198 for a two-vehicle crash.

A Ford pick-up truck was traveling the wrong direction (westbound) in the eastbound lanes of MD 32. The Ford struck an eastbound Toyota Camry nearly head-on. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Raymond McCarter, 33, of Bowie. The driver of the Ford has been identified as Christopher Thomas, 39, of Glen Burnie, MD

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the Ford traveling the wrong direction on a controlled access highway. The use of alcohol appears to have contributed to this crash. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation. After conferring with the States Attorney’s Office Thomas has been charged as follows:

Manslaughter by vehicle or vessel – Gross negligence,

Manslaughter by vehicle or vessel – Criminal negligence,

Driving under the influence of alcohol,

Driving under the influence of alcohol per se,

Driving while impaired

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB