February is American Heart Month; County Department of Health has resources

February is American Heart Month, and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health urges county residents to improve their heart health. Heart disease is a leading cause of death in Anne Arundel County and the United States. The most common type is coronary artery disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Follow these simple tips to reduce your risk:

· Eat a healthy diet, including foods low in fat and high in fiber.

· Get regular physical activity.

· If you smoke, quit!

· Maintain a healthy weight.

· Ask your doctor about health screenings that are right for you.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart disease. Talk with your health care provider about how often you should check your blood pressure. For year-round heart health information, visit the Heart Disease and Hypertension section at www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org.

