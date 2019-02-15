Discounted tickets to the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival
ABC Events has announced that the 6th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time. Act today, and get 25% off general admission prices with the code PREBUY.
What’s new?
- Visit the wing vendors with more wing flavors
- Listen to Live Entertainment on the big stage and the Acoustic stage
- Join the Crush MS Cornhole Tournament
- Take your turn at driving a Remote Control vehicle and race against your friends
- Kids can enjoy the expanded kids section
If you braved the cold last year, we’ve been told they have ordered more seasonable temperatures this year!
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB