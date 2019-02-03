Diamonds are everyone’s best friend at the Baesox

Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
MD Higher Education Commission
February 3, 2019
In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Bowie Baysox have unveiled the ‘Bae’sox Valentine’s Day Ticket Package on their online store website (baysoxshop.com). Nine packages are available while supplies last.

For $88 (a 25% savings off the regular ticket price), couples receive eight (8) undated Box Seat Ticket vouchers that can be can be redeemed for any numeric combination of games during the 2019 season (so, you could take your spouse to four games or set up a double date and go to two games, etc.).

Those purchasing this special package will go onto the field before the Baysox home game on Saturday, April 27, 2019 and meet some of the players.  Then, each couple will take the field with a member of the Baysox starting lineup and stand at the player’s position for the National Anthem ahead of the matchup with the Akron RubberDucks at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Fans who purchase this package are also qualified to receive Season Ticket Holder benefits. These rewards include: taking batting practice on the field during a special picnic, discounts on catered special events at the ballpark and a special Season Ticket Holder gift.

For full details, go to baysoxshop.com and click on the Baesox Valentine’s Day tab on the front page.

