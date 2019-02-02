Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Courageous Conversations: The Sacred Sorrow of Grief

| February 2, 2019
Joy McCrady

Making the most of your life doesn’t just happen. It takes planning. By talking with experts, people can make informed decisions and learn how to relay this important information to their families, so they can plan for the best ending ever.

A great starting point is Courageous Conversations, a series of discussions about some of life’s most important choices hosted by Hospice of the Chesapeake at various locations throughout Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

Sponsored by the John & Cathy Belcher Institute for Complex Illness Care, an education and advocacy collaborative advancing the understanding of advanced complex illness and end-of-life care, the discussions are part of the nonprofit’s efforts to encourage a national dialogue about end of life.

The next presentation will be “Growing through Grief: What the Sacred Sorrow of Grief Can Teach Us,” at 1:30 p.m. March 6 at the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging, 7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Joy McCrady, a Chesapeake Life Center licensed clinical professional counselor, will explore the grieving process, including what’s “normal,” what to expect, and how to manage your own grief and help those around you.

Registration is not required; however, seating is limited. For details, or to discuss educational opportunities for your community group, contact Community Education Manager Tammy Turner at 667-219-2891 or [email protected].

