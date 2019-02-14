County police arrest Annapolis teen for July homicide in Glen Burnie

UPDATE. Anne Arundel County Police arrested an Annapolis man in connection with a July murder in Glen Burnie.

As the investigation continued over the past several months detectives followed up on any leads and interviewed multiple witnesses. In doing so they had been able to execute several search warrants and continually collected evidence related to the shooting death of Mr. Simmons.

Through witness interviews and physical evidence collected at the crime scene detectives identified the suspect responsible for the shooting death of Mr. Simmons. On Tuesday, February 12, 2019 an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, Darius Devon Mackell, a nineteen year old male from the 200 block of Victor Parkway, Annapolis Maryland. During the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Darius Mackell was taken into custody without incident in the 200 block of Victor Parkway.

The suspect was charged with First and Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Firearm Use in a Felony Violent Crime, and Handgun in vehicle and on person. Darius Mackell is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers. As this is a very active and fluid investigation Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact theTip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

On Monday, July 2, 2018, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded for an adult male shooting victim at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center located at 301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland. The victim had been driven to the hospital by a witness. The victim was identified as Dantae Nashaun Simmons, a 23 year old male from Glen Burnie. He died as a result of his injuries.

Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives responded and interviewed witnesses who led them to a crime scene. The crime scene was located in the 500 block of Short Curve Road in Glen Burnie. Preliminary information indicates the suspect may have been known to the victim and that this is was not a random act of violence.

Source : AACoPD

