County Executive Pittman announces budget town hall meetings

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced seven (7) community town hall meetings to discuss the upcoming county budget. One meeting will be held in each County Council district, in collaboration with its councilmember. The County Executive will introduce the budget on May 1, in accordance with the county charter. The County Council then has 45 days to deliberate and pass a balanced budget.

“We want our residents to be involved in our county budget decisions and we want direct citizen input to help inform us,” said Pittman. “The county charter requires us to have two meetings, but that’s not enough. We are going out into the communities in each council district to share information about what things cost and what our revenue projections look like. Information is power.”

Each meeting will feature opening remarks from the County Executive and the host Councilmember, followed by a brief budget presentation. Attendees will then be encouraged to pose questions.

“I applaud County Executive Pittman for following the true intention of the charter amendment that passed to hold Public meetings prior to the budget,” stated Councilmember Andrew Pruski, chair of the County Council. “A true dialogue with citizens will help identify priorities and provide transparency with the County budget process.”

Budget Town Hall Meetings:

Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

District 7- Southern High School Auditorium with Councilmember Jessica Haire

Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

District 4 – Arundel High School Auditorium with Councilmember Andrew Pruski

Thursday, March 7, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

District 2 – Glen Burnie High School Auditorium with Councilmember Allison Pickard

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

District 3 – Northeast High School Cafeteria with Councilmember Nathan Volke

Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

District 1 – Lindale Middle School Auditorium with Councilmember Sarah Lacey

Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

District 5 – Severna Park High School Auditorium with Councilmember Amanda Fiedler

Thursday, March 28, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

District 6 – Annapolis High School Auditorium with Councilmember Lisa Rodvien

The county plans to livestream each meeting.

For accommodations or more information, please contact the county executive’s office at 410-222-1821, or by email at [email protected]. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials will be available in alternative format upon request.

