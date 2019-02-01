Councilwoman Rodvien re-introduces styrofoam ban bill

Citing the need to reduce litter and promote more sustainable materials, Anne Arundel County Councilmember Lisa Rodvien (District 6) introduced legislation Tuesday that would prohibit food service businesses from using polystyrene foam, known commonly as styrofoam.

Expanded polystyrene foam is a food packaging material that never biodegrades. It cannot be recycled at any recycling centers operated by cities or counties in Maryland. More than 100 jurisdictions in 11 states have passed legislation prohibiting polystyrene foam, including Washington, D.C., the City of Annapolis, Baltimore City, Montgomery County and Prince Georges County.

This bill is modeled on former Councilman Chris Trumbauer’s 2018 Bill No. 49-18 which passed the Anne Arundel County Council with bipartisan support and was vetoed by the prior administration.

“Taking care of our environment is a priority in Anne Arundel County,” said County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, lead sponsor of the county legislation. “With more than 500 miles of tidal shoreline and a vast network of creeks and streams, it is time to move beyond this material that essentially crumbles into tiny pieces, endangers marine life, and will never biodegrade.”

The legislation also includes a provision for a warning before any business is issued a citation and directs the county to provide education and outreach about the ban.

County Executive Pittman pledged his support for the legislation. “Litter from foam pollutes our communities and continues to be a problem in Anne Arundel County,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I supported the Council’s foam ban last year and was sorry to see it vetoed. I look forward to signing Councilwoman Rodvien’s bill once it passes so that our county can do our part to keep this harmful material out of our waterways.”

The legislation is expected to have a public hearing on February 19th.

