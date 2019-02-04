Children’s Theatre of Annapolis presents The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Experience the magic of the great lion Aslan, the evil White Witch and the unforgettable adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into another land called Narnia. This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe can be experienced on stage at the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis. Experience the magic of the great lion Aslan, the evil White Witch and the unforgettable adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into another land called Narnia. This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe can be experienced on stage at the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe showcases a cast of more than 30 performers age 8 to 18 who live in Annapolis and the surrounding area. Featured performers include Arden Tierney as the White Witch, Seth McLaughlin as Aslan the Lion, Andrew Wilson as Mr. Beaver and Ava Lecky as Mrs. Beaver. The four siblings are played by Braden Andrew (Peter), Gabby Dean (Susan), Andy Rollins (Edmund) and Reese Bruning (Lucy).

Michelle Bruno serves as director for the production. She last helmed CTA’s 2018 Ruby Griffith Award-winning production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The production started on Friday, February 1, and runs through Sunday, February 10, 2019, with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Additionally, CTA will host an ASL-interpreted and sensory-friendly showtime at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 2, as well as a special “Winter in Narnia” pre-show party at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, February 3. Tickets are on sale now at cta.ticketleap.com

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis has been providing theatre arts education to Annapolis youth since 1959 and, in addition to its mainstage productions, offers a variety of performing arts and technical theatre workshops and classes throughout the year.

For questions or more information about CTA, contact publicity chair Kelsey Casselbury at [email protected] or 646-660-0133. More information is also available online at www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org . Tickets and class registration can be purchased at cta.ticketleap.com or via the box office at 410-757-2281.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB