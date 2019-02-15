Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Can you identify this arsonist caught on video?

| February 15, 2019

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators are seeking assistance from the public in identifying an individual in a video from an arson fire this morning.

On February 15, 2019, at approximately 5 a.m., Anne Arundel County Fire Department Units responded to the report of a vehicle on fire in the area of Wisdom Court in Glen Burnie.

First arriving units found a vehicle parked in the driveway on fire. Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators determined that Fire was intentionally set. The fire damaged 2 other vehicles and damaged the adjacent townhome nearly trapping the occupant inside.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. You may do so anonymously at 410-222-TIPS(8477).

