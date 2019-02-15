Calendar alert! Maryland Day activities scheduled for end of March

On March 25th, Maryland turns 385. During Maryland Day Weekend of March 29-31, 2019 the areas historical and cultural sites come together to celebrate that milestone. They fill the weekend with fun family friendly events throughout Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County that are free or just $1. There is a wide range of events that include nature hikes, historic home. farm and garden tours, museum exhibits, historical reenactments and tours of galleries and art center open houses. The weekend is a great affordable way for everyone to get out and enjoy the State of Maryland. This is the 12th year that the Maryland Day celebration has been sponsored by the Four Rivers Heritage Area. The sponsorship allows sites that typically charge an admission fee to either waive the admission fee or only charge $1 for the weekend. Most sites also bring on extra staff for tours, demonstrations and other events for the public to enjoy and enhance their visit during the Maryland Day weekend. “This is an opportunity to experience a wide range of historical and cultural sites that fits in every families budget.” says Erik Evans, the Marketing Director for Maryland Day. “The participating sites want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to come out and experience the heritage and culture of their community,”

The events and activities are all located at sites within or close by the Four Rivers Heritage Area, located between Annapolis and the southern tip of Anne Arundel County. You will have the option to customize your weekend into themes if you wish. Pick options like historic home tours, maritime history, outside tours and hikes, African American history, children’s activities, arts, historical reenactments and demonstrations.

Maryland Day Weekend Event Highlights:

Tour Historic Homes: Visit and tour the Deale Area Historical Society filled buildings from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. Visit a 2-room home, a 1-room school, an African-American beneficial society building, an outhouse, a tobacco barn, a Russian Orthodox chapel and various smaller buildings. In Annapolis check out the homes of two of our signers of the Declaration of Independence, the William Paca House and the Charles Carrol House and see the newest restoration work at the Harwood Hammond House. Plus don’t forget our Statehouse that is packed with history.

Enjoy the Outdoors at Historic London Town with a variety of demonstrations and explore their garden, watch a flag raising ceremony at the City Dock, visit the Paca House garden and take a hike in Bacon Ridge and the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and a walking tour of downtown Annapolis and Brewers Hill Cemetery. You can even play on the docks of the Annapolis Maritime Museum with fresh live oysters or go on a farm tour.

Kids Activities are in abundance this weekend. Sites with kids activities include the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Annapolis Maritime Museum, Historic London Town and Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Also check out the flag raising ceremony at Susan B. Campbell Park with the Mayor and music by the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps and flag detail by the award-winning USNA League Cadets of the Training Ship Mercedes.

Take in the Arts at Maryland Hall’s annual open house “Art Fest”. It’s an afternoon of fun for all ages; featuring art demonstrations, music recitals, dance performances, exhibits, hands on activities and children’s crafts. This free open house showcases Maryland Hall like no other single day. If you have the kids with you walk across the ball fields behind Maryland Hall to the Chesapeake Children’s Museum for even more hands on fun.

Learn about our African American History at the Banneker Douglas Museum. Lawrence Hurst, artist in residence will be exhibiting Lawrence Hurst’s Anniversary Show celebrating the museum’s 35th anniversary. This show features artwork spanning 50 years. Also showing in the Verda Welcome Hall will be Songs of the Caged Bird, curated by Lilian Thomas Burwell, this dynamic show inspired by Maya Angelou invites visitors to reflect on the artistry that springs from restriction. And in HISTORY IN THE MAKING there will be a temporary installation dedicated to Verda Welcome, Maryland’s first African American female State Senator.

There is also a new exhibit in the Taylor House Office Building across from the Statehouse detailing the family history of Frederick Douglass, Maryland’s native son.

With three days of events you can make it the ultimate weekend experience by choosing to spend the night at a historic local inn or bed and breakfast or take the family out to dinner and enjoy our Chesapeake Bay cuisine and Smith Island Cake. For those that prefer cooking at home stop by the Farmers Market and shop directly from our local farmers and artisans.

Check out all the Maryland Day events below and visit Maryland Day online at www.MarylandDay.org for event listing updates and shopping discounts.

Friday March 29

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center 647 Contees Warf Road Edgewater 830am to 430pm Free

Hiking and Geocashing

Located on the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary, the SERC campus boasts 2,650-acres of forests, wetlands, marshes and 15 miles of protected shoreline. With almost a dozen geocache sites located along the trails , visitors are welcome to search for them and practice their GPS skills while enjoying a lovely hike.

VAAAC Visitors Center, 26 West Street and City Dock Annapolis 9am-5pm Free

Information Specialists can help you plan activities for your Maryland Day Celebration adventures including a free Maryland Day Program and information about local things to see and do. 410-280-0445

Maryland State House State Circle, Annapolis 9 am to 5 pm Free

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capital still in continuous legislative use. Enjoy the immersive State House exhibits, including the beautifully restored Old Senate Chamber. Explore important historical events that happened underneath the dome and in the chamber of the only state house ever to have served as the nations capital. ID REQUIRED TO ENTER if you are over 21.

Banneker Douglass Museum 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 10am to 4pm Free

The Banneker-Douglass Museum serves to document, interpret and promote African-American history and culture through exhibits, projects and programs to improve understanding and appreciation of Americas’s rich cultural diversity. In addition to the museums standing exhibitions, Lawrence Hurst, artist in residence will be exhibiting Lawrence Hurst’s Anniversary Show celebrating the museum’s 35 anniversary. This show features artwork spanning 50 years.

Also showing in the Verda Welcome Hall will be Songs of the Caged Bird, curated by Lilian Thomas Burwell, this dynamic show inspired by the work of Maya Angelou invites visitors to reflect on the artistry that springs from restriction.

In HISTORY IN THE MAKING there will be a temporary installation dedicated to Verda Welcome, Maryland’s first African American female State Senator.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum 25 Silapanna Road 10am to 4pm Annapolis Free

Trails with Geocaching

Hikers and Geocachers are invited to enjoy the trails along the shores of Spa Creek. Find our Maryland Day Geocache!

Maryland Hall 801 Chase Street Annapolis MD 10am-5pm Free

Visit the Galleries at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Exhibitions on display include ArtWork by Joanne Scott: 60 Year Retrospective, BIG INK Prints Exhibition and Paintings by Tony Spencer.

Maryland State Archives 3 Bladen Street Annapolis 10am – 4pm Free

Experience Maryland’s Significant Place in National History! Staff of the Maryland State Archives will be on hand to answer your questions as you tour the captivating new exhibit in the Taylor House Office Building detailing the family history of Frederick Douglass, Maryland’s native son. Also, be sure to visit the oldest state capitol still in continuous legislative use and enjoy the immersive State House exhibits, including the beautifully restored Old Senate Chamber. Explore the important historical events that happened underneath the dome and in the chambers of the only state house ever to have served as the nation’s capital. Archives’ curatorial staff will be on hand for this special event.

Maryland Federation of Art/ Circle Gallery 18 State Circle Annapolis 10am to 5pm Free

View fine art, jewelry and crafts by Maryland artists. Enjoy 10% off Maryland artists for the entire MD Day Weekend.

Historic London Town & Gardens 839 Londontown Rd. Edgewater, MD 10am-4:30pm $1 Admission

Explore the house and garden of this “lost” colonial town located on the shores of the South River. Geocaching sites too!

Annapolis Maritime Museum 723 Second St. Annapolis, MD 21403 11am – 3pm Free

Find out what it takes to be a Chesapeake Bay waterman. Climb aboard a historic workboat, harvest oysters in a role playing game, practice nautical knots and interact with Bay animals. Earn a Museum patch by completing these hands on activities.

Charles Carroll House 107 Duke of Gloucester Annapolis 12 – 4 pm Free

Explore the grand old home of the Carroll Family located on the picturesque grounds of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Carroll family played a major role in the framing of the governance of Maryland. Charles Carroll of Carrollton was one of four Marylanders to sign the Declaration of Independence and was the only Roman Catholic signer. This wonderfully curated house and garden is a hidden gem on the shores of Spa Creek.

The Westin Annapolis Hall of Presidents 100 Westgate Circle Annapolis 4pm Free

Professor Mark Croatti of George Washington University will give a lecture related to the Hall of Presidents Exhibit in the lobby gallery. Also known has the ‘Forgotten or Lost Presidents’ exhibit this new listing is sure to generate some conversation.

Saturday March 30

Anne Arundel County Farmers Market 275 Truman Parkway Annapolis, MD 7am-12pm Free

Meet the local farmers & producers of fresh, local seasonal produce, meats, cheese and eggs. Also local artists will be displaying crafts, jewelry, plants, baked goods and much, much, more.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center 647 Contees Warf Road Edgewater 8:30am – 4:30 pm Free

Located on the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary, the SERC campus boasts 2,650-acres of forests, wetlands, marshes and 15 miles of protected shoreline. With almost a dozen geocache sites located along the trails , visitors are welcome to search for them and practice their GPS skills while enjoying a lovely hike.

VAAAC Visitors Center 26 West Street and City Dock, Annapolis, MD 9am-5pm Free

Information Specialists can help you plan activities for your Maryland Day Celebration adventures including a free Maryland Day Program and information about local things to see and do. 410-280-0445

Maryland State House State Circle, Annapolis 9 am to 5 pm Free

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capital still in continuous legislative use. Enjoy the immersive State House exhibits, including the beautifully restored Old Senate Chamber. Explore important historical events that happened underneath the dome and in the chamber of the only state house ever to have served as the nations capital. ID REQUIRED TO ENTER if you are over 21.

Maryland Day Flag-Raising Ceremony Susan Campbell Park-City Dock, Annapolis, MD 10am Free

Four Rivers Heritage Area and partners present a spirit-lifting flag raising ceremony! The perfect place to start your morning adventures. Music by the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps and flag detail by the award-winning USNA League Cadets of the Training Ship Mercedes.

Watermark Tours Susan Campbell Park, City Dock 10:30 am Free

Join Squire Hillman from Watermark: Annapolis Tours for a unique saunter through the campuses of the Naval Academy & St. John’s College and a portion of the Historic District — inspired by a 1997 national conference which brought conservators of outdoor monuments to Annapolis. Thru the intense effort of sophisticated plus a vivid imagination , 100 more “memorials’ than those observed during the 2018 saunter have been identified! Some will surprise you, may likely impress you, could amaze you, or even annoy you! Step off is at 10:30a.m. at Susan Campbell Park at the City Dock immediately following the official Maryland Day Flag-Raising ceremony. We saunter rain or shine. No registration and FREE! (US Government I.D. required for all over 21 years of age.)

The Westin Annapolis Hall of Presidents 100 Westgate Circle Annapolis 10am -4pm Free

Visitors are invited to view the Hall of Presidents exhibit in the East Lobby

of the Westin Annapolis Hotel.

Banneker Douglass Museum 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 10am to 4pm Free

The Banneker-Douglass Museum serves to document, interpret and promote African-American history and culture through exhibits, projects and programs to improve understanding and appreciation of Americas’ rich cultural diversity. In addition to the museums standing exhibitions, Lawrence Hurst, artist in residence will be exhibiting Lawrence Hurst’s Anniversary Show celebrating the museum’s 35 anniversary. This show features artwork spanning 50 years.

Also showing in the Verda Welcome Hall will be Songs of the Caged Bird, curated by Lilian Thomas Burwell, this dynamic show inspired by Maya Angelou invites visitors to reflect on the artistry that springs from restriction. And in HISTORY IN THE MAKING there will be a temporary installation dedicated to Verda Welcome, Maryland’s first African American female State Senator.

Scenic Rivers Land Trust Bacon Ridge Natural Area 1801 Hawkins Road Crownsville 10am and 12 Noon Free

Join us as we explore for landscape clues in the history-rich Bacon Ridge Natural Area. Together we’ll learn how humans and nature have interacted to make the landscape we are today, while enjoying the beautiful 900+ acre protected forest. All ages welcome but beware it is an unpacked trail through the woods. Dogs on leashes welcome. Length: 2-4 miles. Meet at Bacon Ridge Trailhead in Hawkins Road just south of the 97 overpass in Crownsville MD. Contact Sarrah Knebel at [email protected] or call 410-980-6837 with any questions!

Chesapeake Children’s Museum 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, MD 10am-4pm, $1 Admission

Girl Scout Brownies can work towards badge activities for “Letterboxer”.a

Juniors are able to explore “Geocache’ing” sites on CCM’s nature trails.

Materials will be available to make your own custom stamp for your Maryland Day adventures! Come Geocache for a special Maryland Day find!

Maryland Federation of Art/ Circle Gallery 18 State Circle Annapolis 10am to 5pm Free

View fine art, jewelry and crafts by Maryland artists. Enjoy 10% off Maryland artists for the entire MD Day Weekend

Historic Annapolis Museum and Store 99 Main St. Annapolis, MD 10am-4pm Free

German immigrant Frederick Grammar built this substantial brick structure soon after a January 1791 fire destroyed most of the buildings along the waterfront block. Merchant Lewis Neth set up shop here by the end of that year. Explore the exhibit, Freedom Bound: Runaways of the Chesapeake on the second floor, accessible by elevator. On the ground floor, shop for great specials on items that were “Made in Maryland.”

Historic London Town & Gardens 839 Londontown Rd. Edgewater, MD 10am-4:30pm $1 Admission

Explore the “lost” colonial town and garden located on the shores of the South River.

Experience a blackpowder demonstration, talk with costumed guides, learn hearth cooking, rope making, carpentry and explore geocashing sites on the grounds of this historic town. Garden tour, 11 am and 1:30pm

Annapolis Maritime Museum 723 Second St. Annapolis, MD 11am-3pm Free

Find out what it takes to be a Chesapeake Bay waterman. Climb aboard a historic workboat, harvest oysters in a role playing game, practice nautical knots and interact with Bay animals. Earn a Museum patch by completing these hands on activities.

Brewer Hill Cemetery 802 West St. Annapolis, MD 11am-4pm Free

Visitors are invited to participate in hourly guided walking tours of this historic African American Cemetery. Located in the heart of Annapolis the earliest burial at this site occurred in 1797. It is one of the oldest ‘incorporated’

cemeteries to serve African Americans in the United States.

Charles Carroll House 107 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis 12 noon to 4 pm Free

Explore the grand old home of the Carroll Family located on the picturesque grounds of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Carroll family played a major role in the framing of the governance of Maryland. Charles Carroll of Carrollton was one of four Marylanders to sign the Declaration of Independence and was the only Roman Catholic signer. This wonderfully curated house and garden is a hidden gem on the shores of Spa Creek.

Hogshead 43 Pinkney St. Annapolis,MD 12-4pm Free

Experience Maryland Day with the tradespeople of Annapolis at Hogshead. You’ll find local craftspeople of the 1700’s sharing their skills and knowledge of carpentry, baking, spinning, printing and more. You can even help sew a replica of the John Shaw Flag, Maryland’s first flag for the new United States. It’s all ‘hands on’ at Hogshead.

Hammond-Harwood House 19 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis 12 Noon -4:30pm Free

This National Historic Landmark was the home of Matthias Hammond. The house was designed by architect William Buckland and will be open for half hour tours for just one dollar. Explore the exhibition room and gardens for free.

Maryland Hall 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD 1pm -4pm FREE

BIG INK brings together artists, community organizations and the public to produce large scale black and white woodcuts for exhibition and educational purposes. The two-day workshop at Maryland Hall will take place on March 30-31 and will include 11 invited artists that will work together to ink up large woodcuts they created specifically for the event.

Visit the Galleries after checking out BIG INK! Exhibitions on display include ArtWork by Joanne Scott: 60 Year Retrospective, BIG INK Prints Exhibition and Paintings by Tony Spencer.

Sunday March 31

VAAAC Visitors Center, 26 West Street and City Dock Annapolis, MD 9am-5pm Free

Information Specialists can help you plan activities for your Maryland Day Celebration adventures including a free Maryland Day Program and information about local things to see and do. 410-280-0445

Maryland State House State Circle, Annapolis 9 am to 5 pm Free

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capital still in continuous legislative use. Enjoy the immersive State House exhibits, including the beautifully restored Old Senate Chamber. Explore important historical events that happened underneath the dome and in the chamber of the only state house ever to have served as the nations capital. ID REQUIRED TO ENTER if you are over 21.

The Westin Annapolis – Hall of Presidents 100 Westgate Circle Annapolis 10am -4pm Free

Visitors are invited to view the Hall of Presidents exhibit in the East Lobby

of the Westin Annapolis Hotel.

Anne Arundel County Farmers Market 275 Truman Parkway, Annapolis 10 am to 1 pm Free

Meet the local farm producers and get fresh seasonal produce, meats, cheese and eggs. Also local artisans will sell crafts, jewelry, plants, baked goods and much, much, more.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum 25 Silopanna Road Annapolis, MD 10am-4pm, $1 Admission

Girl Scout Brownies can work towards badge activities for “Letterboxer”.

Juniors are able to explore “Geoche’ing” sites on CCM’s nature trails.

Materials will be available to make your own custom stamp for your Maryland Day adventures!

Maryland Federation of Art/ Circle Gallery 18 State Circle Annapolis 10am to 5pm Free

View fine art, jewelry and crafts by Maryland artists. Enjoy 10% off Maryland artists for the entire MD Day Weekend.

Historic London Town & Gardens 839 Londontown Road Edgewater, MD 10am-430pm $1 admission

Experience a blackpowder demonstration, talk with costumed guides, learn hearth cooking, rope making, carpentry and explore geocashing sites on the grounds of this historic town. 11 am and 1:30pm Garden tour, Explore the “lost” colonial town and garden located on the shores of the South River.

Annapolis Maritime Museum 723 Second Street Annapolis, MD 11am-3pm

Find out what it takes to be a Chesapeake Bay waterman. Climb aboard a historic workboat, harvest oysters in a role playing game, practice nautical knots and interact with Bay animals. Earn a Museum patch by completing these hands on activities.

Charles Carroll House 107 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis 12 noon to 4 pm Free

Explore the grand old home of the Carroll Family located on the picturesque grounds of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Carroll family played a major role in the framing of the governance of Maryland. Charles Carroll of Carrollton was one of four Marylanders to sign the Declaration of Independence and was the only Roman Catholic signer. This wonderfully curated house and garden is a hidden gem on the shores of Spa Creek.

William Paca House and Garden 186 Prince George Street Annapolis MD 12pm-4pm $1 Admission

Interact with Colonial Annapolitans at the Wm Paca House & Garden. As you tour through the house, you will be able to speak with the Annapolis Living Historians as they discuss welcoming visiting dignitaries. This fun-for-all-ages event will also feature Maryland themed crafts and activities.

Governor Calvert House 58 State Circle Annapolis 1-4pm Free

Experience a costumed history interpreter use the archives to explore the archeological site of a “hypocaust”- underground central heating system of this period house. The initial exploration and excavation is documented on the walls of this well appointed room in the Governor Calvert House. Thank you Historic Annapolis for providing the interpreter!

Deale Area Historical Society 389 Deale Road, Tracy’s Landing 1 to 4 pm Free

Located on the shores of Herring Bay this lovely historic village is open to explore. Learn about life before electricity. See how lathe and plaster was installed. Find out how Deale got its name. Examine a wooden boat built in Deale.

Galesville Community Center 916 West Benning Road Galesville 1pm Free

The center will be kicking off a year long celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Galesville Rosenwald School. It will showcase the rich history of three prominent African-American sites along with other South County Communities.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St. Annapolis, MD 1pm-4pm Free

Don’t miss the 10th Annual ArtFest! ArtFest is a day of creativity — featuring art demonstrations, music recitals, dance performances, exhibits, hands-on activities and children’s crafts. This FREE Open House showcases the arts at Maryland Hall like no other single day, attracting over 1,000 people of all ages.

BIG INK’s two-day workshop continues on Sunday. BIG INK brings together artists, community organizations and the public to produce large scale black and white woodcuts for exhibition and educational purposes. The workshop includes 11 invited artists that will work together to ink up large woodcuts they created specifically for the event.

And while you are here , visit Maryland Hall’s Galleries. Exhibitions on display include ArtWork by Joanne Scott: 60 Year Retrospective featuring a live poetry reading by the artist, BIG INK Prints Exhibition and Paintings by Tony Spencer.

Visit www.MarylandDay.org for event updates. We will be adding even more events and business specials as events are confirmed.

Maryland Day is funded by the Four Rivers Heritage Area and participating venues to highlight our historic, natural and cultural sites.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB