Buckley establishes new “Waterways Cabinet”

City of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has established an “Annapolis Waterways Cabinet” to bring city decision makers and environmental stakeholders together to ensure the effective implementation of the City’s goals relating to water quality.

“There are many pressing environmental issues facing our city, including watershed restoration, green transportation initiatives, climate change, and flooding and sea level rise,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “Bringing together city staff and community stakeholders is crucial to understanding and solving problems in a constructive way.”

Stakeholder membership will include designees from the Environmental Matters Committee, area watershed/environmental organizations (Spa Creek Conservancy, Arundel Rivers Federation, Severn Riverkeeper, Severn River Association and Annapolis Green), Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards, and other community representatives from Weems Creek, College Creek, Spa Creek and Back Creek and others as determined by the Mayor. City membership on the committee will include the Mayor, City Manager, and the directors of the Office of Environmental Policy, Public Works, Planning and Zoning, Transportation and Recreation & Parks.

The Mayor will conduct quarterly meetings of city members and three annual meetings of the full cabinet. The committee will issue an annual report no later than September 30 of each year.

“This kind of coordination of department efforts and collaboration with the public has been long needed in the City,” said Alderman Rob Savidge. “I commend the Mayor for creating this cabinet, and for having our capable director of Environmental Policy heading up the effort for the administration. This is a good day for our waterways.”

Buckley added, “We want to be accountable on the environmental initiatives that impact the quality of life for residents. The Annapolis Waterways Cabinet is a way for the city to be proactive with residents in achieving our goals.”

The first meeting of the cabinet will take place in early 2019.

