Broadneck student sends out racist Snapchat after basketball loss to Annapolis

As the County and the Anne Arundel County Public Schools are trying to get a handle on the increase in racist incidents predominantly in the Pasadena area, another incident reared its head last night after the Annapolis Vs Broadneck Basketball game which Annapolis won by a single point.

A Broadneck student (whom we are not identifying) posted a snap to Snapchat deriding the behavior of the Annapolis High team and using a racial slur.

According to Broadneck High School Principal, Jim Todd, he believes the snap was sent as a private message and posted publicly by someone other than the author. He did condemn the language and has spoken with the parents and the student will be disciplined.



At Annapolis High, Principal, Patrick Gelinas spoke to student and the team at Panther Hour and reiterated that no one has an “inherent inability to control the actions of others, but our complete ability to control the way or ways in which we respond.”

Both Principals agreed to work together to address the issue and presumably to thwart any type of retaliation between the two schools. Both schools have asked parents to address the issue at home and they will also be reiterating in the schools that racism has no place.

