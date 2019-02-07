Black Bears hockey investing in future with trade

Last night, the Maryland Black Bears made a blockbuster trade with the Minot Minotauros. The Black Bears acquired Forward Kyle Oleksiuk, a 2019 4th round draft pick, and a player to be named later from the Minotauros for Defenseman Quinn Warmuth and Forward Patrick Choi.

Kyle Oleksiuk is a versatile Forward that can play Center and Left Wing. The 5’7 170 pound, Canadian native has had 7 goals and 12 assists during the 33 games played with the Minotauros this season. The Black Bears are very excited about his potential and offensive power going forward. The 4th round draft pick and the player to be named later will allow the Black Bears to bolster their roster with young talent over the offseason.

Black Bear Nation will miss the veteran presence of Choi and Warmuth, but should be very excited about the talent being brought in as a result of this move.

“We would like to thank Patrick and Quinn for helping build the Maryland Black Bears program in its first year,” said Maryland Black Bears Head Coach Clint Mylymok. “They have been great ambassadors for us on and off the ice and I wish them best of luck in Minot. We are looking forward to adding Kyle Oleksiuk to the roster. He’s a young established Jr. A veteran that competes hard every night”

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports