Bello Machre to receive $25K grant from Phillips Charitable Foundation

Bello Machre is pleased to announce it will receive a $25K grant from Phillips Charitable Foundation to help fund its Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program for 2019.

Dr. Robert Ireland comments, “We can’t thank Phillips Charitable Foundation enough for their extremely generous gift. This funding grant will help to train and develop our current employees to be confident in their abilities to provide outstanding care to the people we support.”

Bello Machre’s current 110-hour Certified Nursing Assistant course will begin on March 11th. The Spring 2019 CNA Class graduation ceremony will take place mid-April.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS