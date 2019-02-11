Bears lose wild Sunday game to Tomahawks

The Maryland Black Bears lost to the Johnstown Tomahawks 7-5 on Sunday. The loss completed a three-game series sweep of the Black Bears. The Black Bears went pound for pound and shot for shot against the Tomahawks. The Tomahawks barely outshot the Black Bears 32 to 30.

In the first period, the Tomahawks continued the weekend trend by scoring first. Seconds later, Daylon Manning responded with a goal of his own with assists from Logan Kons and Luc Salem. Minutes later the Tomahawks scored and took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

The second period was as action-packed as they come. Black Bears forward George Vonakis scored to even the game at two. Once again, the fearless enforcer Bradley Jenion brought the fisticuffs against Johnstown Tomahawk Chris Trouba. Minutes later another fight broke out. Black Bears Thomas Jarman and Max Borst received penalties for fighting Tomahawks Andy Nedelijkovic and Colin Price. The scoring went back and forth for the rest of the period. Nick Grimaldi, Daylon Mannon, and Captain Connor Pooley of the Black Bears all lit the lamp to match the Johnstown scoring. The Black Bears took a 5-5 tie into the final period.

The Tomahawks were able to squeeze out the win in the third period. Carson Briere of the Tomahawks scored two goals to finish off the Black Bears.

The Black Bears return home next weekend for a two-game series against the WBS Knights.

