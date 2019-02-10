Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Baysox to hold National Anthem auditions March 16th

| February 10, 2019
The Bowie Baysox will host live auditions at Prince George’s Stadium on Saturday, March 16, to sing the national anthem before a 2019 Baysox home game. Stadium gates open for registration at 9 a.m. and auditions begin at 9:30 a.m. The team has a live performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before all 70 home games.

Every participant must register in person, and auditions are conducted on a first-come, first-audition basis. The auditions are held rain or shine, and no word sheets are allowed during the audition. All auditions must be done in person, meaning that no recordings or videos are accepted for review. People who either performed or were approved to perform last season do not have to audition again this year.

The auditions are open to any individual or small group that is interested, and instrumentalists are permitted. Large church or school groups interested in performing the national anthem at a game should call the Baysox at 301-464-4880.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. The team’s 2019 home opener will be Thursday, April 11, against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

