Baltimore man arrested after Linthicum carjacking
On February 3, 2019 at approximately 9am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Shell Gas Station located 263 Camp Meade Road in Linthicum for a report of an armed carjacking.
The victim was flagged down by a male in Baltimore City who stated he needed a ride to work. The victim drove the male suspect to the Shell gas station in Linthicum when the suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to exit the vehicle.
The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle and took the suspect into custody. A BB gun was recovered from the vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Arrested:
Dante Michael Early | 26 | 3100 Block Belair Road, Baltimore, MD
Charges:
Armed Carjacking
Carjacking
Armed Robbery
Robbery
Motor Veh/Unlawful Taking
Unauthorized Removal of a motor vehicle
Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000
