Annapolis Tours to offer special African American Heritage Tour for Black History Month

Annapolis Tours by Watermark has announced its first special event walking tour of 2019! Annapolis Tours’ African American Heritage Tour, a two-hour walking tour of Annapolis’ historic district is offered in honor of Black History Month. The tour takes place on Saturday, February 16th at 1 pm. Watermark is proud to offer this tour to the general public during this special month. Presented in partnership with the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, this engaging tour covers some of the most significant events in African-American history.

From the Kunta-Kinte Alex Haley Memorial to the Thurgood Marshall Memorial, see Annapolis as a microcosm of Maryland African American heritage. Trace the rich history of African-Americans in Annapolis with a period dressed guide who will invite guests to explore an important facet of our history and culture. Watermark’s partnership with the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation was recognized by Four Rivers Heritage Area with the award for “Best New Heritage Initiative” when this tour was introduced in 2006.

“We specialize in sharing the history of Annapolis and telling the story of African American heritage and contributions in our area is a crucial piece of that history.” President of Watermark, Debbie Gosselin says, “As part of a partnership developed with Leonard Blackshear years ago, twenty percent of all revenue from this tour – including from the private groups and field trips that take the tour throughout the year – goes to the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation.”

The walking tour ends at the Banneker-Douglass Museum where guests are invited to visit the museum at their leisure. The tour departs from the City Dock Information Booth at 1 Dock Street, Annapolis, MD at 1 pm on February 16th, 2019. Tickets are $20/Adults, $10/Children 3-11, Free 2 & Under. Advanced reservations are recommended for this special event. Reservations may be made online at AnnapolisTours.com. Annapolis Tours’ African American Heritage Tour is available anytime as a private tour or for group bookings including for student field trips.

For more information, please visit AnnapolisTours.com or call 410-268-7601 x100.

