Annapolis says violent crime is lowest since 1975

In 2018 total reported crime decreased by two percent in Annapolis resulting in the lowest crime numbers since 1975. Violent and property crime were each reduced by two percent when compared to 2017, which also saw historic low crime. The last two years have been two of the three lowest years reported.

The Annapolis Police Department follows the reporting rules established by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. Crimes reported are classified and the most serious crimes are called Part One Crimes, they include: the violent crimes of homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault and the property crimes of burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

Annapolis experienced a drop in violent crime in 2018, with the largest decreases in the numbers of homicides and robberies. There was one homicide in Annapolis in 2018, compared to seven in 2017, and robberies reduced from 63 reported in 2017 to 47 in 2018. Reported rapes increased from 15 in 2017 to 27 in 2018 and the number of aggravated assaults increased by five over the prior year.

Reported property crimes decreased by two percent in 2018. Larcenies were down by 40 reported crimes from 2017, while there were three additional burglaries and 15 additional motor vehicles stolen.

“The members of the Annapolis Police Department work hard every day to keep our residents and visitors safe,” said Chief Scott Baker. “We cannot achieve this level of crime reduction without the help and active participation of residents. By reporting suspicious behavior and by taking proactive measures, such as locking car doors and removing valuables or securing their home they can help drive the numbers even lower.”

City of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley added, “I want to congratulate our public safety employees for the great work they have done in keeping residents safe. Let’s keep moving in that direction.”

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB