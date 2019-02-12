Annapolis Restaurant Week is the BEST week

Annapolis Restaurant Week is one of the best times to make reservations at Annapolis area restaurants. From March 2nd to March 10th 45 of the areas restaurants will be participating in this annual event and will be offering two-course, price-fixed meal selections for just $12.95 for breakfast and $15.95 for lunch. A three-course dinner for $34.95 will be the main attraction. Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials. Bonus specials may include 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, and specialty drinks.

“Due to the popularity of Restaurant Week, we traditionally see a huge up swing in reservations. To accommodate the increased demand the event is being expanded by two days this year to allow everyone the opportunity to dine both weekends as well as the weekdays,” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. This years dinning options have also increased with 45 restaurants participating and more menu options to accommodate vegetarian and gluten-free diners.

This is the perfect time to try out new restaurants along with your favorites. The city has become a culinary dining destination over the years and this event highlights some of the areas most popular dining destinations. Several of the areas local restaurants regularly make the list of the top restaurants in nearby metropolitan publications like the Washingtonian Magazine, Baltimore Magazine and local publications including What’s Up? Magazine and Bay Weekly Newspapers. Television shows including Man vs. Food and Diners Drive-in and Dives have also featured some of the participating restaurants.

“Annapolis Restaurant Week is popular with both locals and tourists. With so many dining options and specials you will want to go out to eat every night this week,” says Matt Schatzle Chairman of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. There is a wide range of restaurant types including seafood, steakhouses, international restaurants and comfort food options.

Annapolis Restaurant Week Restaurants:

49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery

Annapolis Market House

Annapolis Smokehouse

BAROAK Cookhouse & Taproom

Blackwall Hitch

Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs

Cafe Normandie

Caliente Grill

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen

Carrol’s Creek Cafe

Chart House

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chick and Ruth’s Delly

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

El Toro Bravo

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant

Flamant Restaurant

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant

Gordon Biersch

Harry Browne’s Restaurant

Iron Rooster

Kitchen on West

Latitude 38 Waterfront Annapolis

Lemongrass

Lemongrass Too

Lewnes’ Steakhouse

Light House Bistro, The

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Maggiano’s Little Italy Annapolis

McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar

Melting Pot, The

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

Middleton Tavern

Miss Shirley’s Cafe

O’Learys Seafood

Paul’s Homewood Cafe

Preserve

Rams Head Tavern

Reynolds Tavern

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sam’s on the Waterfront

Severn Inn

Stan and Joe’s Saloon

Tsunami

Yellowfin Steak & Fish House

The first week of March is also a good week to pair that meal with a show, theatre, concert, live music, St Patrick’s Day Parade or Mardi Gras at Market Space in Annapolis . Every day during Annapolis Restaurant Week you have entertainment options in downtown Annapolis to enjoy.

Many of the restaurants are also going greener. Starting last year during Annapolis Restaurant Week many opted to give straws only on request or convert to paper straws. With the Chesapeake Bay on our door step we always encourage the public to look for ways to reduce their impact on our environment. This year we will continue to suggest that restaurant goers only take a straw if needed.

Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are posting their menus, additional specials and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com



