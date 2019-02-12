Annapolis Restaurant Week is the BEST week
Annapolis Restaurant Week is one of the best times to make reservations at Annapolis area restaurants. From March 2nd to March 10th 45 of the areas restaurants will be participating in this annual event and will be offering two-course, price-fixed meal selections for just $12.95 for breakfast and $15.95 for lunch. A three-course dinner for $34.95 will be the main attraction. Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials. Bonus specials may include 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, and specialty drinks.
“Due to the popularity of Restaurant Week, we traditionally see a huge up swing in reservations. To accommodate the increased demand the event is being expanded by two days this year to allow everyone the opportunity to dine both weekends as well as the weekdays,” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. This years dinning options have also increased with 45 restaurants participating and more menu options to accommodate vegetarian and gluten-free diners.
This is the perfect time to try out new restaurants along with your favorites. The city has become a culinary dining destination over the years and this event highlights some of the areas most popular dining destinations. Several of the areas local restaurants regularly make the list of the top restaurants in nearby metropolitan publications like the Washingtonian Magazine, Baltimore Magazine and local publications including What’s Up? Magazine and Bay Weekly Newspapers. Television shows including Man vs. Food and Diners Drive-in and Dives have also featured some of the participating restaurants.
“Annapolis Restaurant Week is popular with both locals and tourists. With so many dining options and specials you will want to go out to eat every night this week,” says Matt Schatzle Chairman of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. There is a wide range of restaurant types including seafood, steakhouses, international restaurants and comfort food options.
Annapolis Restaurant Week Restaurants:
49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery
Annapolis Market House
Annapolis Smokehouse
BAROAK Cookhouse & Taproom
Blackwall Hitch
Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
Cafe Normandie
Caliente Grill
Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen
Carrol’s Creek Cafe
Chart House
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chick and Ruth’s Delly
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
El Toro Bravo
Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant
Flamant Restaurant
Galway Bay Irish Restaurant
Gordon Biersch
Harry Browne’s Restaurant
Iron Rooster
Kitchen on West
Latitude 38 Waterfront Annapolis
Lemongrass
Lemongrass Too
Lewnes’ Steakhouse
Light House Bistro, The
Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano
Maggiano’s Little Italy Annapolis
McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar
Melting Pot, The
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Middleton Tavern
Miss Shirley’s Cafe
O’Learys Seafood
Paul’s Homewood Cafe
Preserve
Rams Head Tavern
Reynolds Tavern
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sam’s on the Waterfront
Severn Inn
Stan and Joe’s Saloon
Tsunami
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
The first week of March is also a good week to pair that meal with a show, theatre, concert, live music, St Patrick’s Day Parade or Mardi Gras at Market Space in Annapolis . Every day during Annapolis Restaurant Week you have entertainment options in downtown Annapolis to enjoy.
Many of the restaurants are also going greener. Starting last year during Annapolis Restaurant Week many opted to give straws only on request or convert to paper straws. With the Chesapeake Bay on our door step we always encourage the public to look for ways to reduce their impact on our environment. This year we will continue to suggest that restaurant goers only take a straw if needed.
Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are posting their menus, additional specials and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com
