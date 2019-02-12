Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“5th

Annapolis couple arrested on drug charges after complaints of drug use in home

| February 12, 2019
Rams Head

Detectives from the Eastern District Narcotics Team received information regarding possible CDS distribution from a location on Bretton View Road in Annapolis.

On February 11, 2019 officers from the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Bretton View Road in Annapolis in the furtherance of an investigation.

John Vizzini, Jr. and Leah Bruich were arrested on scene and charged as noted below. As a result of the search warrant, the following items were recovered / seized:

  • 2,067.5 grams of suspected marijuana
  • 150 suspected THC Liquid Vape Inserts
  • 2 functional digital scales
  • Various controlled prescription pills
  • Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun
  • Remington Game Master 760 .30-06 rifle
  • Glock 17, 9mm semi-automatic handgun & 3 magazines
  • 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe (black)
  • $979.00 U.S. Currency

John Joseph Vizzini Jr | 36 | 1 400 block Bretton View Road |  Annapolis, MD 21409

John Joseph Vizzini

John Joseph Vizzini

Charges:

  • CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST (2 cts)
  • CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ (2cts)
  • CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

 

Leah Nicole Bruich | 24 | 1400 block Bretton View Road | Annapolis, MD 21409

Leah Nicole Bruich

Leah Nicole Bruich

Charges :

  • CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST (2 cts)
  • CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ (2 cts)
  • CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here