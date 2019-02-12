Annapolis couple arrested on drug charges after complaints of drug use in home

Detectives from the Eastern District Narcotics Team received information regarding possible CDS distribution from a location on Bretton View Road in Annapolis.

On February 11, 2019 officers from the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Bretton View Road in Annapolis in the furtherance of an investigation.

John Vizzini, Jr. and Leah Bruich were arrested on scene and charged as noted below. As a result of the search warrant, the following items were recovered / seized:

2,067.5 grams of suspected marijuana

150 suspected THC Liquid Vape Inserts

2 functional digital scales

Various controlled prescription pills

Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun

Remington Game Master 760 .30-06 rifle

Glock 17, 9mm semi-automatic handgun & 3 magazines

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe (black)

$979.00 U.S. Currency

John Joseph Vizzini Jr | 36 | 1 400 block Bretton View Road | Annapolis, MD 21409

Charges:

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST (2 cts)

CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ (2cts)

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

Leah Nicole Bruich | 24 | 1400 block Bretton View Road | Annapolis, MD 21409

Charges :

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST (2 cts)

CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+ (2 cts)

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

