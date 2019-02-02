Annapolis Book Festival slated for April 6th at the Key School

Former independent counsel Ken Starr ; award-winning writers James and Deborah Fallows ; Maria Hiaasen , journalist and wife of slain Capital Gazette journalist Rob Hiaasen ; National Book Critics Award finalist Nell Painter ; radio host and mixologist Sother Teague ; award-winning journalists Michael Dobbs , Jo Giese , Michael Isikoff, Evan Thomas, and Ronald Kessler ; podcast host and civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson ; local food author Renee Brooks Catacalos ; New York Times best-selling author Peter Blauner ; and best-selling sports writer Kevin Cowherd are among many distinguished speakers scheduled to appear at the Annapolis Book Festival on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Key School.

The Annapolis Book Festival is a free community event that features a full day of discussions with best-selling authors, as well as book signings, family activities and new and used book sales. The Festival draws approximately 3,000 visitors to Key School each year to celebrate the written word.

In addition to author appearances, the annual Festival includes family-friendly entertainment and educational performances, live music, and a variety of interactive children’s activities, such as a Tech Village where they can program spheros, fly drones, create hover tubes, design marble runs, and much more.

The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of The Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 , from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Designed to promote and celebrate reading among all ages and interests, the event is free and open to the public.

2019 Annapolis Book Festival Authors

The following authors are appearing at the 2019 Festival:

Cathy Barrow – Pie Squared: Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies

Peter Blauner – Sunrise Highway

Renee Brooks Catacalos – The Chesapeake Table: Your Guide to Eating Local

Liv Constantine – The Last Mrs. Parrish

Kevin Cowherd – When the Crowd Didn’t Roar: How Baseball’s Strangest Game Ever Gave a Broken City Hope

Christian Davenport – The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos

Timothy Denevi – Freak Kingdom: Hunter S. Thompson’s Manic Ten-Year Crusade Against American Fascism

Michael Dobbs – The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz, and a Village Caught in Between

David Grinspoon – Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto

Deborah & James Fallows – Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America

Tope Folarin – Miracle

Kurt Fried – Tooth Fairies and Jetpacks

Laura Gehl – Delivery Bear

Jo Giese – Never Sit if You Can Dance: Lessons from My Mother, Babe

Greg Grandin – The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America

Maria Hiaasen – Float Plan by Rob Hiaasen

Michael Isikoff – Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump

Kathleen Hall Jamieson – Cyber-War: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President: What We Don’t, Can’t, and Do Know

Beth Kanter – No Access Washington, DC: The Capital’s Hidden Treasures, Haunts, and Forgotten Places

Ronald Kessler – The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game

Andy Kutler – The Batter’s Box: A Novel of Baseball, War, and Love

Nancy Lawson – The Humane Gardener: Nurturing a Backyard Habitat for Wildlife

Katherine Reynolds Lewis – The Good News About Bad Behavior: Why Kids Are Less disciplined Than Ever–and What to Do About It

DeRay Mckesson – On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope

Roger McNamee – Zucked: The Education of an Unlikely Activist

Maria Leonard Olsen – 50 After 50: Reframing the Next Chapter of Your Life

Nell Painter – Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over

David Reichenbaugh – In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers

Gary Reiner – Counting on America: A Holocaust Memoir of Terror, Chutzpah, Romance and Escape

Reihan Salam – Melting Pot or Civil War?: A Son of Immigrants Makes the Case Against Open Borders

Chloe Schwenke – Self-Ish: A Transgender Awakening

Kathryn Schwille – What Luck, This Life

Arjun Singh Sethi – American Hate: Survivors Speak Out

Ken Starr – Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation

Sother Teague – I’m Just Here for the Drinks

Olufemi Terry – One World Two: A Second Global Anthology of Short Stories

Evan Thomas – First: Sandra Day O’Connor

Brian VanDeMark – Road to Disaster: A New History of America’s Descent into Vietnam

Ginger Woolridge – Essential Native Trees and Shrubs for the Eastern United States: The Guide to Creating a Sustainable Landscape

