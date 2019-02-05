AACPS PVA Winter Showcase at Chesapeake Arts Center

The Chesapeake Arts Center is holding a free Anne Arundel County Public School PVA Visual Arts Winter Showcase featuring Art from the children of the Brooklyn Park Middle School visual arts program on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Chesapeake Arts Center’s Hal Gomer Gallery located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225. The exhibit runs from February 5 until February 28, 2019. The Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm.

Anne Arundel County has made a tremendous investment in its youth through the vision of the Performance and Visual Arts Magnet Program. The Mission of the Performing and Visual Magnet programs is to provide students who demonstrate artistic ability, interest and potential a curriculum of rigorous training that emphasizes the creative process through collaborative opportunities.

The children’s artwork under the guidance of the PVA visual arts teacher, Starlyn Hacker, will be showcased throughout the month of February in the Chesapeake Arts Center Hal Gomer gallery. These pieces represent the collective thoughts, beliefs, and feelings of these extremely talented young men and woman.

During the reception, friends and family will be able to enjoy free appetizers and drinks from 6:00-8:00pm, while viewing the PVA students artwork.

For more information, call 410-636-6597 or visit www.Chesapeakearts.org . The Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm and Saturdays 10:00am-4:00pm.

If You Go

What: Chesapeake Arts Center & Anne Arundel County’s Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Visual Arts Program Presents “PVA Visual Arts Winter Showcase” Reception at the Chesapeake Arts Center with Food, Drinks & Art

Chesapeake Arts Center & Anne Arundel County’s Brooklyn Park Middle School PVA Visual Arts Program Presents “PVA Visual Arts Winter Showcase” Reception at the Chesapeake Arts Center with Food, Drinks & Art When: Reception: Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm | Exhibit runs from February 5- February 28, 2019.

Reception: Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm | Exhibit runs from February 5- February 28, 2019. Where: Chesapeake Arts Center’s Hal Gomer Gallery, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park MD 21225

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB