AACPL kicks off African-American History Month today

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate African American History Month.

Book Club: The Big Smoke by Adrian Matejka

Tuesday, February 5 at 7 pm at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library

Tuesday, February 27 at 7 pm at the Mountain Road Library

Learn the story of legendary fighter Jack Johnson’s journey from poverty to one of the most coveted titles in sports through the voices of Johnson and the women who knew him best.

Movies: Marshall & Mr. Civil Rights

Tuesday, February 5 and February 19 at 6:30 pm at the Brooklyn Park Library

A two part series on Thurgood Marshall, the crusading lawyer who would become the first African-American Supreme Court Justice.

It’s More Than a Month: Black History through Documentary – Anita: Speaking Truth to Power

Tuesdays, February 5, 12, 19, 26 at 10 am at the Mountain Road Library

February 5: “Anita: Speaking Truth to Power” (2013, NR, 77 min.)

February 12: “Whose Streets: An Unflinching Look at the Ferguson Uprising” (2017, R, 102 min.)

February 19: “Ken Burns: The Central Park Five” (2012, NR, 120 min.)

February 26: “Strange Fruit: The Biography of a Song” (2002, NR, 58 min.)

Bates: Center for Excellence – Memories of Bates’ Teachers

Wednesday, February 6 at noon at the Edgewater Libary

A documentary created by the Kunta Kinte – Alex Haley Foundation, the film tells the stories of 15 former teachers from Wiley H. Bates High School, the only high school for African Americans in Anne Arundel County until 1966. Please call to register at 410.222.1538.

BESA

Wednesday, February 6 at 6 pm at the Severn Library

BESA, which means “Come Dance” in the Akan language of Ghana, is a fun aerobic and cardio workout that uses African dance forms and techniques.

Deep River: Songs of an Enslaved People

Thursday, February 7 at 6 pm at the Crofton Library

Thursday, Febrary 21 at 6 pm at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library

Experience a moving tribute to the legacy of Negro Spirituals, narrated and performed by Washington National Opera tenor Wayne Jennings and violinist Alexander Strachan.

Harriet Tubman UGRR Visitor Center: Past, Present, and Future

Friday, February 8 at noon at the Mountain Road Library

Learn about the design, concept, partnerships, challenges, and success of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center during a virtual tour.

Among the Stars

Saturday, February 9 at 2 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, was also an engineer and physician. Learn about her life and what propelled her into orbit!

From Jazz to Hip-Hop

Monday, February 11 at 6 pm at the Odenton Library

Explore the origins and evolution of popular music forms that originated in the African American community.

Researching African American Families at the Maryland State Archives

Monday, February 11 at 6:30 pm at the Linthicum Library

An Archivist at the Maryland State Archives, will lead a discussion about the vast resources and documents available at the archives for those looking to research their Maryland roots.

Succotash Tales

Saturday, February 16 at 2 pm at the Crofton Library

Explore the richness of African American stories and traditions with storyteller Diane Macklin.

Salute to Black Inventors

Saturday, February 16 at 2 pm at the Odenton Library

Discover African Americans whose inventions have changed the world! Join the Chesapeake Children’s Museum to create your own invention.

Preserve your Family History

Saturday, February 16 at 1 pm the Maryland City at Russett Library

Elinor Thompson, a leading genealogist, historian and local author, will teach you how to preserve your family history and create a family history book.

Museum On the Move

Monday, February 18 at 1 pm at the Annapolis Library

Prepare to be wowed as you participate in interactive activities exploring the lives of famous African American Marylanders, and African-American history, culture, art and STEM with museum educators from the Banneker-Douglass Museum. Please call 410-222-1750 to register.

African Folktales and Crafts

Tuesday, February 19 at 10 am at the Riviera Beach Library

Travel to Kunta Kinte’s childhood homeland! Take part in Anansi stories, traditional folk tales from West Africa.

African Beats

Friday, February 22 at 10 am at the Deale Library

Tap your feet to Jazz while listening to a story about musicians from the past. Children will handle musical instruments and decorate an instrument with water color paint.

Jazzy Storytime

Friday, February 22 at 10:30 am at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Celebrate the rich culture of Jazz music with stories, songs and a fun craft!

Music in Film, Animation, TV & Video Games!

Saturday, February 23 at 10 am at Edgewater Library

Saturday, February 23 at 2 pm at Glen Burnie Library

Have fun singing along to popular jazz themed music from classic cartoons, cinema, animated movies and video games of the past and present.

Inspiring Stories of African American Women in Anne Arundel County

Wednesday, February 27 at 6:30 pm at the Broadneck Library

A panel will showcase the positive impact African American women have had on our community with accounts of their journeys as role models.

African-American History Month Movie: I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Thursday, February 28, 2019 – 6:30 pm at the Severna Park Library

PG-13, 97 min.

