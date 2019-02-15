Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
83-year old woman dies after clothing catches fire

| February 15, 2019
Yesterday, an 83-year old woman perished in a fire in the Catholic Charities Senior Housing complex at Friendship Village in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews were called to the scene at 1208 Odenton Road at 12:39pm yesterday.  Upon investigation, they located  Betty Lee Farley, 83, with critical burn injuries in a second-floor apartment but no active fire. Ms. Farley was cooking on the stove top when she turned to empty her trash can which was adjacent to and perpendicular to the stove. Her clothing came into contact with the electric burner element and ignited. She was trying to extinguish herself and walked out into the hallway where residents came to her aid. Farley was flown to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital and succumbed to her injuries late last night.

A second patient, an 84-year old female, was transported for minor smoke inhalation. She received her injuries as she attempted to assist Ms. Farley.

Fire Departments from BWI, Ft. Meade and Howard County assisted.

Ms. Farley is the second fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2019. On January 30th, George Christopher Kouimanis, 37, died as a result of an accidental fire at his home at 415 Wellham Avenue in Glen Burnie.
