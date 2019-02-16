16 local businesses and organizations nominated for AACPS Partner of the Year

Sixteen local businesses, agencies, and organizations have been nominated by schools and offices to be honored for their contributions to Anne Arundel County Public Schools students, programs, and schools at the 33rd annual Excellence in Education Awards banquet in April. From this group, two will be chosen as AACPS Business Partners of the Year.

In the category of Under 50 Employees, the nominees are:

Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center, nominated by Meade High School

ClearShark H2O, nominated by Broadneck High School

Compass Government Partners, nominated by South River High School

Henson & Associates, nominated by Severna Park High School

New Life Addiction Counseling and Mental Health Services, nominated by Northeast High School

Redemption Church of Maryland, nominated by Magothy River Middle School

Rotary Club of Lake Shore-Severna Park, nominated by Freetown Elementary School

Severna Park United Methodist Church, nominated by Brooklyn Park Elementary School

In the category of Over 50 Employees, the nominees are:

Anne Arundel County Police Department, nominated by Glen Burnie High School

Assistance League of the Chesapeake, nominated by the AACPS Office of School and Family Partnerships

Atlantic Bingo Supply, Inc., nominated by Ridgeway Elementary School

Blades of Green, nominated by Southern High School

Ginger Cove, nominated by the Center of Applied Technology – South

SECU, nominated by Old Mill High School

Shoes That Fit/Newport Group, nominated by Germantown Elementary School

United States Coast Guard Structural Group, nominated by the Career & Technology Internships Office

The nominees will be honored along with 53 top educators at the 33rd annual banquet at the at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The event is hosted by the 21st Century Education Foundation and Anne Arundel County Public Schools. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, please click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829.

