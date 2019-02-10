Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
10 County students win 4-year scholarships at UMBC

| February 7, 2019
ScholarshipsTen AACPS students have been selected as the latest recipients of the Superintendent’s Award at UMBC. This prestigious award is offered to a limited number of incoming freshmen, who have earned academic distinction during their high school careers.

“UMBC is proud to recognize these academically talented students with the AACPS Superintendent’s Award,” said Jane Hickey, Director of Financial Aid and Scholarships. “We appreciate your partnership and would like to thank you for your continued support of UMBC.”

Each annual award is for $12,000 for a total of $48,000 over four years. The following students have been announced as the winners of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent’s Award at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, beginning this fall:

  • James Downey, Annapolis High School
  • Jacob Wright, Arundel High School
  • Sanna Sprandel, Broadneck High School
  • Stanley Zhu, Chesapeake Science Point
  • Nathaniel Freeman, Chesapeake High School
  • Johnny Rajala, North County High School
  • Zoe Smith, Northeast High School
  • Sarah Blank, Old Mill High School
  • Genevieve Sampson, Severna Park High School
  • Taran Mehta, South River High School

To continue receiving the scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

