WRNR stands in solidarity with the furloughed federal workers

Annapolis based radio station, WRNR (103.1) is standing in solidarity with the furloughed federal workers as they endure their 32nd day.

At 5:30pm on January 17th, WRNR became “furlough radio” and all non-essential employees were off the air. We asked a few questions.

According to Bob Waugh, the station’s program director, the station was “jockless” the entire time although there was a studio breach when the station’s maintenance man figured out how to run the board. “He commandeered the station for 3 hours (4-7pm) until we were able to have him removed.”

According to Waugh, the listeners were confused and amused. “Apparently the entire bar at Lure’s was talking about the furlough this weekend.”

But this morning, Rob Timm returned to the airwaves for the morning show. When asked if the furlough was over, Waugh simply said “Rob was incensed that someone actually played Hootie.”

So, are they still on furlough? Tune in and have a listen for yourself!

