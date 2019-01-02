WORKSHOP: Financial aid for private schools

Parents are invited to a workshop that will highlight resources and scholarships that can help families afford a private Pre-K to grade 8 elementary school experience for their children.

The agenda will include topics such as:

The BOOST Scholarship Program

529 Savings Plans

The Knott Scholarship Funds

Tuition transfer grant for current public school students

Using the FACTS platform to apply for financial aid

There is no cost to attend this event but seating may be limited. Please RSVP by Friday, January 10 by visiting this webpage: bit.ly/affordtuition.

WHAT: “Affording Private School: A Workshop on Financial Aid Resources”

WHEN: Monday, January 14, 2019, 6:30PM to 7:30PM

WHERE: Monsignor Slade Catholic School, 120 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie.

WHO: Presenters include Michelle Burke, Director of the Knott Scholarship Funds, and Garrett J. O’Day, Deputy Director of the Maryland Catholic Conference.

