With no end in sight, MD’s Comptroller offers assistance to Federal workers

| January 17, 2019
As the partial federal government shutdown extends into its fourth week, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced a plan to provide financial relief to impacted federal workers unsure when their next paycheck will arrive.

Federal contractors, furloughed employees, and those working without pay currently on payment plans with the State may be granted reduced or even suspended payments while the shutdown drags on.

“The longer this government shutdown lasts, the more financial hardship it is causing federal workers, some of whom may never get repaid,” said Comptroller Franchot. “My agency recognizes that Marylanders affected by this prolonged impass face a greater burden to make ends meet and to fulfill their tax obligations. As always, we stand ready to help Marylanders facing these challenging times.”

The assistance provided by the Comptroller’s Office will help federal workers with personal income liabilities and other outstanding tax obligations. As specific circumstances vary, each request will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Affected federal workers, including federal contractors and federal employees working without pay, who may have outstanding Maryland tax obligations, are encouraged to contact the Comptroller of Maryland’s Ombudsman’s Office via email at [email protected] or via telephone at 410-260-4020.

To further assist taxpayers, an email address ([email protected]) has been created to receive specific shutdown-related inquiries.

