When you think of a summer camp, think Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Summer camp programs at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) allow children to connect with others and to the Chesapeake Bay. Our award-winning education team fosters a culture of growth and discovery. Both instructor-led and child-driven exploration and activities allow campers to develop their relationship with the natural world and maritime culture as they investigate 12 wooded acres, a secluded cove, nature trails, a marsh habitat, and more!

Location: AMM Education Center at Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park (7300 Edgewood Rd, Annapolis)

Details: The camps feature a low one to eight instructor to child ratio, and before and after care are available outside normal camp hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camps are offered in one-week sessions in July and August; sessions available for students entering kindergarten through ninth grade.

Additional Information: Registration information and detailed descriptions of each camp can be found at amaritime.org. Camps begin at $315 per session. Discounts are available for Museum members, siblings, and multi-week enrollment. Scholarships and high-school internships are available.

Full schedule:

Kindergarten & First Grade

Catch of the Day (7/8-7/12 & 7/29-8/2)

Use live-animal investigation to discover the fascinating creatures of the Chesapeake Bay!

Storybook Adventures (7/15-7/19 & 8/5-8/9)

Connect to nature through entertaining, nature-themed books while enjoying nature walks and animal encounters.

Sensing Nature (7/22-7/26)

Use all five senses to explore the plants and animals of the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park.

Second & Third Grade

Animal Investigators (7/8-7/12 & 7/29-8/2)

Uncover the answers to nature’s biggest questions through observation and experimentation.

Wonders of Water (7/15-7/19 & 8/5-8/9)

Explore and illustrate your connection to water through experiments, exploration, fishing, and crafts.

Anchors Aweigh (7/22-7/26 & 8/19-8/23)

Learn about survival on the high seas: outwit creatures of the deep & fend off pirates while refining your maritime skills!

Fourth & Fifth Grade

Gone Fishin’ (7/8-7/12 & 8/19-8/23)

Learn different techniques for catching marine animals: seining, fishing, trapping, & netting. Enjoy kayaking and a special boat trip!

Nature Art (7/15-7/19 & 8/12-8/16)

Each day, nature hikes, creek exploration, and animal encounters inspire our natural creativity.

Bay Explorers (8/5-8/9)

Investigate the science behind boating & related disciplines. Put your skills to the test during kayak trips on Back Creek.

Sixth & Seventh Grade

Outdoor Adventures (7/22-7/26 & 8/19-8/23)

Campers learn orienteering skills, use scientific equipment to test the water of Back Creek, and practice their paddling with kayaking excursions.

Paddle Annapolis (7/29-8/2)

Learn new paddling techniques and head off along Back Creek to explore the connection between land and water.

Eco Art (8/12-8/16)

Love to build, design, and create? Get inspire by nature to draw, craft, and upcycle materials. Get up close and personal with your artistic subject during kayak trips along Back Creek.

Eighth & Ninth Grade

Back Creek Adventures (8/12-8/16)

This adventure camp for teens builds paddling, communication, and leadership skills. Spend a day at the McNasby campus, take a trip downtown, and spend the night on the water!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB