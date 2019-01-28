What’s new at AACPL? C-Pen Scanners

Anne Arundel County Public Library officials have announced they recently added six C-Pen Reader scanners to their collection of technology aids. The portable and lightweight pens empower non-readers, struggling readers or people who are studying another language to read and learn independently.

Each reading pen, generously funded by the Library Foundation, narrates words from a page out loud with an English, Spanish or French human-like digital voice so customers can better understand and remember the words in the future. Simply pass the device across a word and it instantly reads aloud while providing access to a Collins English Dictionary and multiple languages.

“I recently learned about C-Pen Readers and expect them to be highly valuable to people learning English, Spanish or French and those with reading difficulties like dyslexia,” says Library CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

The C-Pens can be placed on hold from the library’s catalog and are available to pick up from any branch. The checkout time is one week. For more information about the library’s C-Pen Readers or other accessibility services the library offers, please call a local branch or visit the library’s website at www.aacpl.net.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB