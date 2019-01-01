We love a parade in Annapolis

The 11th Annual Military Bowl Parade kicked off yesterday morning at 9am right on schedule and was able to make it to Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium before the afternoon rain kicked in. From Governor Larry Hogan acting as the Grand Marshal, to the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, to County Executive Pittman and Mayor Buckley cleaning up after the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, to the 13 Medal of Honor recipients, to Miss America, to the University of Cincinnati Marching Band to the Virginia Tech Marching Band, to the thousands that lined the parade route, New Years Eve kicked off with a bang. Here are some of the photos along the way.

To view the entire parade, check out out Facebook Live video (scroll down) and take special note around 11:00 mark when George makes a surprise appearance!

All images ©2018 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Live video of the parade from Market House.

