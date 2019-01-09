Walker named new CEO of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

This is an update to a story we initially published this morning.

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that former County Councilmember Jerry Walker will be the new President & CEO of Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). Walker served two terms on the county council, representing District 7. He has worked for DCA Imaging Systems, a family-owned small business for 22 years.

“I came to respect Jerry Walker during his two terms as my county council representative,” said Pittman. “He is a brilliant student of government and a ferocious advocate for small business. We share a commitment to economic growth that benefits local communities. His experience and commitment to the people of this county will help us to make Anne Arundel County The Best Place.”

Walker has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Policy from American University and is a graduate of the University of Maryland, School of Public Policy’s Academy for Excellence in Local Government. He is currently the chair of the Responsive Government Transition Team Committee for the Pittman Administration.

“I am committed to navigating the red tape in the government process, and I’m honored to have this opportunity to continue my civic duty as an advocate for the residents, communities, and businesses of Anne Arundel County,” said Walker.

Walker will replace current AAEDC President & CEO, Julie Mussog, who is leaving her position to become a senior vice president at MuniCap, Inc., a public finance-consulting firm based in Columbia, Maryland that specializes in the public finance aspects of redevelopment.

“Julie Mussog has served Anne Arundel County very well in various capacities,” said Pittman. “We thank Julie for her service and know her competency and experience will serve her well in the future.”

MuniCap, one of the most experienced firms in the country in this field, has assisted with over 250 projects in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia. These projects include many significant projects in Anne Arundel County such as National Business Park, Arundel Mills, Annapolis Town Center and Waugh Chapel.

“I’ve been honored to serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County for these past six years as both the President & CEO of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation and as Controller. This new role will allow me to leverage skills from my roles as Controller, President, and CEO of Economic Development, as well as previous private sector experience,” stated Mussog.

Walker’s civic and community memberships have included the Greater Crofton, West County, Severna Park, and South County Chambers of Commerce. He is a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau, and formerly the Davidsonville Area Civic Association (DACA). During his time on the County Council, Mr. Walker was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Maryland Association of Counties and served as its President from 2017-2018.

Walker’s appointment is effective February 2nd.

