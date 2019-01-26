Volunteer Center for Anne Arundel closes doors, efforts picked up by AACC

Residents in Anne Arundel County looking for a local volunteer opportunity will be headed to a different source.

Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center has closed after 18 years of serving the community by connecting volunteers with local opportunities. Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) will continue to help facilitate connections between volunteers and county nonprofits, e-newsletters and the Volunteer Voice spot on WNAV news Wednesday mornings at 9:10 a.m. (1430 AM, 99.9 FM). The spot will continue to highlight community partners and upcoming volunteer opportunities.

“This is a natural transition,” said Cathy Doyle, the AACC Sarbanes Center for Public and Community Service director, who also served on the volunteer center’s board for three years. “We work collaboratively with the community, developing mutually beneficial service opportunities to enhance student learning beyond the classroom. Promoting service opportunities to members of the community will be an extension of the work we have been doing.”

Annually, the volunteer center helped more than 4,000 individuals, families, corporate and community groups find volunteer opportunities with more than 360 community organizations. Due to lack of sustainable funding, the Volunteer Center could no longer operate as a standalone nonprofit.

“We’re proud of the ways we were able to work with local organizations and those who wanted to invest in them throughout the years,” said Lisa Spallitta, executive director of the center. “Anne Arundel County is stronger for it. We’re grateful to have done all the work we did and happy that our investment will live on through the college.”

For more information on the transition or how to get involved with volunteering in the area, visit aacc.edu/volunteer or contact the Sarbanes Center at [email protected] or at 410-777-2053.

