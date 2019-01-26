Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Volunteer Center for Anne Arundel closes doors, efforts picked up by AACC

| January 26, 2019
Rams Head

Volunteer CenterResidents in Anne Arundel County looking for a local volunteer opportunity will be headed to a different source.

Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center has closed after 18 years of serving the community by connecting volunteers with local opportunities. Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) will continue to help facilitate connections between volunteers and county nonprofits, e-newsletters and the Volunteer Voice spot on WNAV news Wednesday mornings at 9:10 a.m. (1430 AM, 99.9 FM). The spot will continue to highlight community partners and upcoming volunteer opportunities.

“This is a natural transition,” said Cathy Doyle, the AACC Sarbanes Center for Public and Community Service director, who also served on the volunteer center’s board for three years. “We work collaboratively with the community, developing mutually beneficial service opportunities to enhance student learning beyond the classroom.  Promoting service opportunities to members of the community will be an extension of the work we have been doing.”

Annually, the volunteer center helped more than 4,000 individuals, families, corporate and community groups find volunteer opportunities with more than 360 community organizations. Due to lack of sustainable funding, the Volunteer Center could no longer operate as a standalone nonprofit.

“We’re proud of the ways we were able to work with local organizations and those who wanted to invest in them throughout the years,” said Lisa Spallitta, executive director of the center. “Anne Arundel County is stronger for it. We’re grateful to have done all the work we did and happy that our investment will live on through the college.”

For more information on the transition or how to get involved with volunteering in the area, visit aacc.edu/volunteer or contact the Sarbanes Center at [email protected] or at 410-777-2053.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here