THIS WEEKEND: 13th Annual SOUPer Bowl

In 2007, the Light House Shelter was struggling. Members of Heritage Baptist Church answered the call for help by doing what they do best: preparing delicious food, inviting people to join in and providing the means to help this valuable community mission.

Using the connection between “soup” and that day’s NFL playoff game, The SOUPer Bowl lunch for the Light House caught community attention and launched what has become for many a treasured tradition.

Fast forward 13 years. Much has changed for the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center, but the tradition continues as the mission of the Light House expands to help rebuild lives by providing shelter and services to prevent homelessness and empower people as they transition toward employment, housing and self-sufficiency.

Sunday, February 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heritage Baptist (1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis) will host the 13th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Shelter. Representatives from the Light House BEST Culinary Arts job training program will ladle soups prepared by Chef Zachary Pope. Menu soups include Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato and Chili. Guests will also enjoy salad, fresh rolls and dessert.

The public is invited and admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the Light House. One hundred percent of the money donated that day goes directly to the Light House.

Guests are also invited to attend worship service at 10:30 a.m., prior to the SOUPer Bowl lunch at 11:30 a.m. All are encouraged to wear favorite NFL team jerseys that day, whether your team is in the playoff or not.

Heritage Baptist is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter. For more information, contact the church office at 410-263-6680, or see the church web site at www.heritagebaptistannapolis.org

