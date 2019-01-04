Shooting victim dies from injuries, Anne Arundel County Police offer reward

This is an update to a prior story.

On Monday December 31, 2018 at approximately 11:50 p.m., the shooting victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Jon Edward Price Jr., a twenty eight year old male from the 7600 block of O’Daniel Court, Glen Burnie, Maryland. An autopsy was performed on Friday, January 04, 2019 at which time his cause of death was gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide.

Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives have been actively investigating all leads in this fluid investigation. Several interviews have been conducted as well as the collection of evidence upon the execution of search warrants. Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted crime and not a random act of violence.

Anne Arundel County Police Department is offering up to a ten thousand dollar ($10,000.00) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of Mr. Price. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers. TheDepartment is offering up to a ten thousand dollar ($10,000.00) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of Mr. Price. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact theTip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB