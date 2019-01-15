SHA and Ravens pair up for pedestrian safety

To stress the importance of pedestrian safety to Maryland’s youngest commuters, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) joined Poe from the Baltimore Ravens at North Glen Elementary School in Anne Arundel County for a Walk Smart Pedestrian Safety Assembly. At the assembly, MDOT SHA and Poe reviewed the rules of the road, and demonstrated safe walking behaviors to students in grades Pre-K through 5.

“Pedestrian safety is a top priority for us. In the fall we focus on Back to School safety, but pedestrian safety is a year-round commitment. We want students to be safe while walking to and from school and bus stops, as well as around their neighborhoods,” said Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administrator Greg Slater. “The great thing about educating young pedestrians is that they become ambassadors of the Walk Smart message. They can take lessons learned today, share them with their family members and friends, and create a safer future for Maryland roadways.”

Today’s assembly was the second Walk Smart Assembly of the 2018-2019 school year. The first assembly was held at Pasadena Elementary School last month. MDOT SHA will host fourteen total Walk Smart assemblies throughout the state this school year. Based on location, each assembly will feature either Poe from the Baltimore Ravens or a member of the Washington Redskins organization. The schools were randomly selected from contest entries submitted on each team’s website. Both the Redskins and Ravens organizations partnered in the Look Up, Look Out pedestrian safety campaign, which educates both drivers and pedestrians about the importance of pedestrian safety and looking out for each other.

“What a wonderful partnership and important message for our students. We are happy to partner with the Baltimore Ravens and MDOT on this much needed program. The safety of our students is paramount and the ‘Look Up, Look Out’ program is a great way to get the word out,” said North Glen Elementary School Principal Richard Rogers.

MDOT SHA and partners issue these important reminders for pedestrians and drivers:

For drivers:

Always stop for pedestrians.

Obey traffic signs, signals and markings.

Observe posted speed limits. Speeding only makes it more difficult to stop for pedestrians.

Keep your eyes on the road. It’s illegal to use a handheld phone/devise or text while driving.

When a school bus stops, the flashing red lights go on and the stop sign flaps come out, drivers in BOTH directions are required to stop. This is the most dangerous time as children getting on or off the bus.

It is against the law to pass a stopped school bus with its flashing red lights activated and stop arm extended.

For pedestrians:

Use sidewalks and marked crosswalks whenever possible.

Press the pedestrian signal button and wait for the walk signal.

Always stop at the curb and look left, right and left before crossing a street.

Watch for cars turning in or leaving driveways.

Walk, don’t run across the street.

Wear light or bight colored clothing.

Pay attention take off headphones while walking – no texting or playing games.

